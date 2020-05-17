WASHINGTON — The Bureau of Reclamation is making up to $1 million available for tribes and tribal organizations in the western United States to develop, manage, and protect tribal water and related resources, according to a news release.
Each selected tribal project is eligible to receive up to $200,000. Funding will be provided by a grant or cooperative agreement, depending on the project.
The funding opportunity is available on www.grants.gov by searching for funding opportunity number BOR-DO-20-F013. Applications are due no later than 4 p.m. (MDT), Oct. 28, 2020.
This funding opportunity is exclusively limited to federally recognized tribes or tribal organizations located in the 17 western states identified in the Reclamation Act of 1902 as amended and supplemented. Federal, state, and local governments, as well as individuals, are not eligible to apply.
This funding opportunity is available through Reclamation’s Native American Affairs Technical Assistance Program. They provide technical assistance through cooperative working relationships and partnerships with Indian tribes and tribal organizations. For more information visit www.usbr.gov/native/programs/techasst_activities_tap.html.