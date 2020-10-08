The Klamath Tribal Health Administration building, located on 6th Street in Klamath Falls, closed Thursday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release, a sanitation crew will clean and disinfect the property, which is located at 3949 S. 6th Street. The current plan is to reopen Friday.
During the past several months, the Klamath Tribes have closed other facilities periodically to protect the health and safety of tribal members and the public, including tribal headquarters and the Kla-Mo-Ya Casino.
