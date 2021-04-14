The trial for a Klamath Falls man accused of kidnapping, torture and mutilation has been postponed after he asked a judge Tuesday for a new attorney to help him defend himself.
Elliott Parker, 31, appeared in Judge Alycia Kersey’s courtroom ahead of a scheduled hearing about the state’s motion to consolidate two of Parker’s cases.
Parker’s trial on the kidnapping and torture charges was scheduled to begin next week. He was represented on Tuesday by Scott Fournier of Grants Pass, and before that was assigned local public defender Diana Bettles as his defense attorney. The state later assigned Fournier because of a conflict between Parker and Bettles.
Kersey on Tuesday reminded Parker that it took the state five weeks to find him a new attorney after the last change. Kersey asked if sure he understood the risk of seeking a new attorney: That it may take weeks to secure one and weeks more for them to catch up on the case. Kersey told Parker he was guaranteeing himself more time in the Klamath County Jail.
Kersey told Parker that she believed Fournier was doing a good job in setting him up for the best defense at trial based on the motions he’s filed in the case so far, including attempting to get Parker a trial outside of Klamath County because of potential jury bias and notifying the judge that Parker has an alibi.
Still, Parker claimed a breakdown in communication with his attorney and held in ground on his request for a new defender. He told the judge he could not afford his own attorney and he did not wish to represent himself.
Kersey granted his motion to uphold his right to an adequate defense.
Kersey said she would call the state on his behalf to attempt to get a new attorney as quickly as possible. Fournier, over the phone in the courtroom Tuesday, offered to help a new attorney get up to speed on Parker’s cases.
Parker is facing five counts of kidnapping, two counts of assault, two counts of coercion, menacing, unauthorized use of a vehicle, attempting to elude a police officer and animal abuse charges.
He was arrested last September after a Klamath Falls Police Department investigation alleges Parker and co-defendant Harland Wright kidnapped a man and assaulted and then killed his dog. KFPD also alleges Parker and Wright further tortured the man and forced him to mutilate his dog.
Further investigation led to the second open case against Parker, in which court documents state Parker and Wright kidnapped another man, played Russian roulette with a gun to his head and beat him. Court documents also accuse Parker and Wright of forcing the man to cut off his own finger.
Wright is facing four open cases of similar charges. His case is pending Parker’s assignment of a new attorney. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday about the status of finding Parker a new attorney.