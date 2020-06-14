Triad School recently graduated 16 seniors. The Triad School Class of 2020 boasts a 100% graduation rate and an average GPA of 3.87. The class's graduates earned over 900 college credits combined and have been offered over $1.2 million in scholarships and incentives.
The class's most notable accolades include:
· 2x 1-4A State Tennis Champion
· Multiple Heritage Festival Gold Medals for Choir
· Multiple All-League & All-State Players
· United Way Volunteer of the Year
· Miss Klamath County & Miss City of Sunshine Outstanding Teen
· Five boys played on the 2019-2020 OSAA 1A Basketball State Championship Team
· Many participated in sports, Student Council & Key Club all 4 years of High School
· Have volunteered thousands of hours in the community
Bailey Orlando is Triad's 2020 salutatorian. Her parents are Marc and Jodi Orlando. Orlando earned a high school GPA of 3.96 and a college GPA of 4.0, as well as 76 college credits. She is attending Oregon State University in the fall.
Triad School's Class of 2020 valedictorians are Katie Eskildson (parents Keith and Leslie Eskildson), Luke Homfeldt (parents Mike and Sophia Homfeldt), Courtlyn Lam (parents Frank and Bonnie Lam), Ethan Moritz (parents Jon and Shannon Moritz), Elle Winn (parents Dennis and Carolyn Winn), and Michaela Hayen (parents Jeff and Celeste Hayen).
They each have a 4.0 high school GPA and a 4.0 college GPA. Combined, the valedictorians have earned 426 college credits.
Respectively, their futures include a full ride scholarship to the Honors College at Texas Christian University, a volleyball scholarship to Webster University in Missouri, a tennis scholarship to Cal State LA, and attending the Honors Colleges at Oregon State University, Oregon Tech, and Oklahoma Christian University.