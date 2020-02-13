Trees Inc. will be conducting tree pruning and removal in the Mills Addition area of Klamath Falls from Wednesday, Feb. 12 through March 1, according to a City of Klamath Falls news release.
Tree pruning and hazardous tree removal near power lines will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the areas surrounding Richmond, Orchard, Union, and Washburn Way. During operation times crews will be working and moving throughout the neighborhood, signage indicating workers on site will be present. People are urged to use caution when proceeding through work zones.
For more information contact City Development Services at 541-883-5367.