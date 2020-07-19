Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
Tree identification in the Upper Klamath Basin will be the subject of an interpretive walk offered July 25 on the Link River Trail.

An interpretive walk designed to help people identify trees native to the Klamath Basin will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, on the Link River Trail.

The walk, titled “Trees to Know in Klamath,” is co-sponsored by the Klamath County Museum and the Klamath-Lake Forest Health Partnership.

“We hope to help people become familiar with the important conifers and deciduous trees of the Klamath Basin,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “The list of trees to be identified include pine, fir, spruce, oak, ash, maple, aspen and several others.”

The free walk will cover about one mile on level ground, and may last up to one and a half hours. The Link River Trail is barrier-free.

The walk will begin at the north trailhead, near the Fremont Bridge on Lakeshore Drive.

Participants will be required to maintain social distance or use face coverings.

For more information call the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.

