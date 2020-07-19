An interpretive walk designed to help people identify trees native to the Klamath Basin will be offered at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, on the Link River Trail.
The walk, titled “Trees to Know in Klamath,” is co-sponsored by the Klamath County Museum and the Klamath-Lake Forest Health Partnership.
“We hope to help people become familiar with the important conifers and deciduous trees of the Klamath Basin,” said museum manager Todd Kepple. “The list of trees to be identified include pine, fir, spruce, oak, ash, maple, aspen and several others.”
The free walk will cover about one mile on level ground, and may last up to one and a half hours. The Link River Trail is barrier-free.
The walk will begin at the north trailhead, near the Fremont Bridge on Lakeshore Drive.
Participants will be required to maintain social distance or use face coverings.
For more information call the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.