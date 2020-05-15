Treasures Thrift Store in Klamath Falls will reopen on Friday after implementing necessary steps for proper social distancing to limit the potential spread of COVID-19, according to a news release.
Treasures staff have spent extensive time preparing the store to sanitize and implement procedures to ensure a safe experience for customers and employees alike. Treasures will be taking extra precautions, including continually sanitizing surfaces and shopping carts; staff will wear masks and gloves, customers are asked to wear masks, and access will be limited to 30 shoppers at a time while practicing at least six feet social distancing.
Additionally, any items donated to Treasures are being quarantined for at least 72 hours prior to placement on the sales floor.
Treasures Thrift Store is operated by Klamath Hospice and Palliative Care, with proceeds benefiting hospice services in Klamath Falls.
Treasures will be open to the public Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Treasures Thrift Store is located at 3226 S. 6th St. in Klamath Falls.