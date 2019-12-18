REACH Inc., the local organization focused on providing employment training and opportunities for individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment, has opened its doors to new recycling opportunities in Klamath Falls.
In cooperation with Klamath County and Waste Management, REACH Inc. installed a recycling sort line where residential recyclable items could be sorted and marketed for later sale and processing.
Until now, the material collected by Waste Management in our curbside bins has been shipped north to recycling facilities in the Portland vicinity, and sorted, baled and (hopefully) shipped to a buyer. REACH Inc. wants to eventually take over the sorting and marketing of curbside recyclables for the Klamath Falls area.
‘Mixed recyclables’
REACHs’ sort line is a big conveyor belt mechanism on which “mixed recyclables” are placed and workers manually sort through the items, redirecting useful materials and discarding those that have made their way into the stream that cannot be recycled. Currently, three of the 10-11 weekly truckloads of curbside residential recyclables collected by Waste Management are redirected to REACH Inc. where the workers sort through the items and prepare them for sale to various other processors. The sort line added 8 more jobs for the community.
Earlier Trash Talk articles explained how recycling has become a rather complicated process. Due to global shifts in recycling markets, in particular China’s refusal to purchase much of what it had been eagerly taking on for many years, the system is less profitable and more uncertain, especially with regard to plastics. REACH Inc. is setting more strict standards for what they are able to accept and process in response to the market’s increasing call for “garbage-free single-stream” recyclable items. The material that REACH Inc. processes gets sorted, compressed, baled and marketed to various wholesalers and processing plants in Oregon, California, and Washington.
Sorting goals
Trash Talk wants to help the citizens of Klamath Falls recycle in a way that really helps REACH Inc. achieve its goal of sorting all the collected material from Waste Management’s trucks and be profitable in the process. So, pay close attention here, folks! The following is what you should be placing in your curbside recycling bins, or taking to the Waste Management facility bins on Greensprings Road:
Remember — only place CLEAN and DRY, materials in your bins!!
n Newspaper
n Junk mail, magazines, cardboard, white and colored office paper
n Books (yes, old books, bindings and all!)
n Corrugated cardboard (no greasy pizza boxes please!)
n Clean and dry plastic bottles and jugs (milk, detergents, beverages and so on, where the opening is smaller than the body. NO tubs such as yogurt, cottage cheese, etc. Please throw away the caps and lids!
n All metal beverage and food cans, clean, dry, and with labels removed if possible.
n Clear plastic packing films, such as the type that large items might be packaged with. Please NO grocery bags, or bubble wrap.
n Make sure all items are loose. Do not bag items
The key to success for REACH Inc. is to receive as little trash as possible. There are always those people who place things into their bins that they WISH could be recycled, or just are not paying attention. So remember:
n No glass! You can redeem your glass beverage bottles at the local bottle drop, or take other glass items to Waste Management on Greensprings Road, or the County Landfill where there are collection bins.
n No styrofoam!
n No wax-coated or food contaminated papers or cardboard . For example: milk and juice cartons, frozen food boxes, fast food containers, etc.
n No household garbage! Sounds obvious, but people do place bags of yucky trash into their recycling bins!
One of the things to pay attention to here is that the list above may change over time depending on how the market changes for recyclable materials. So pay attention to future Trash Talk articles for updates, or if you have questions about Reach, Inc. and their recycling efforts, contact Paul Mee at 541-882-8803.
If you have questions or comments about Trash Talk or want information about the Solid Waste Action Committee and its parent organization, Sustainable Klamath (formerly Klamath Sustainable Communities), please email: chair@sustainableklamath.com.