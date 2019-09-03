The Klamath County Library will host a documentary screening and discussion about transgender youth and how they, and their parents, tackle complex issues of gender transition at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, according to a news release.
According to the makers of “How Trans Kids and Their Parents Decide When to Start Medical Transition,” a documentary short by VICE on HBO, about 1.7 percent of American children and teens identify as transgender (an estimate they say is likely low due to individuals still silent about their gender identity). Families in the film are breaking new ground in society as they fight for acceptance, like Kai, a 5-year-old whose mother fights for her right to use the girl’s bathroom at school. Others are tackling medical aspects of gender transition, like 8-year-old Max, who decides with his parents to take medication to delay his puberty and prevent some of the bodily changes that would conflict with his gender identity.
The documentary is unrated and runs for 28 minutes.
Amity Calvin, a third-year medical student at Cascades East Family Medicine, will lead discussion after the film. Calvin is working on a project with organizers from the Rainbow Falls LGBTQ coalition to educate medical professionals on issues of gender identity and improve healthcare for transgender and nonbinary people in the Klamath Basin.
For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit the downtown library’s Information and Reference desk.