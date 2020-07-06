The Herald & News has a new editor.
Tim Trainor, 38, took over the post Monday.
Trainor has worked for more than a decade as both a reporter and editor in rural newsrooms in Idaho, Montana and Oregon. He spent five years covering business and the environment in Butte, Montana, and most recently served as deputy managing and opinion page editor of the East Oregonian in Pendleton.
In March he earned a master’s degree in multimedia journalism from the University of Oregon. His undergraduate degree is from Ohio University in 2005.
“I’m thrilled about the opportunity here in Klamath Falls,” Trainor said. “I know how important rural newspapers are to their communities and I will work to make sure the Herald & News remains a strong voice in the region as the media landscape changes and adapts.”
Trainor replaces Gerry O’Brien, who left the Herald & News last September for a position at the Bend Bulletin.
Trainor enjoys fly fishing, backpacking, rodeos and horse racing. He promises to cut his hair as soon as it is safe and legal. Contact him at 541-885-4437 or email ttrainor@heraldandnews.com.