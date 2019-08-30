A Trails In Motion Film Festival will be held on Saturday and a Moore Mountain Trail Run on Sunday by the Linkville Lopers, according to a news release.
The festival will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Ross Ragland Theater and feature a film showcasing trail running around the world. Cost is $15. Pizza slices and beer will be available with donations accepted. There will also be raffle prizes.
Sunday's registration will be from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m. with a 30k start at 8:30 a.m. ($55 includes food); 1/2 marathon start ($45 includes food) and 5k start ($25 includes food; $25 for high school track members), both at 9 a.m.; raffle and awards for 5k finishers at 10:30 a.m., 1/2 marathon finishers at 11:30 a.m. and 30k finishers at 12:30 a.m.