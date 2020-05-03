Getting antsy to get outside and hike, bike or backpack but unsure what is and isn’t legal?
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, trying to determine what lands and trails are and aren’t open can be tricky. Recreation on public lands is still possible, but with some conditions.
The Rogue River-Siskiyou and the Fremont-Winema National Forests, which manage Forest Service lands in Southern Oregon, both continue to follow guidelines that are keeping recreation sites — including boat docks, campgrounds, fire lookouts, restrooms and trailheads — closed. Those Forests, along with others in the Pacific Northwest, currently plan to keep the closures in place until Sept. 30, although the date could be moved up earlier if the pandemic is controlled or, if the numbers of infected people and deaths increase, could be extended. There will be public notification when the closure is lifted.
So, what’s currently allowed?
Hikers and backpackers on Forest Service lands can still access trails as long as they do not park at designated trailheads. Many trails, including those in high elevation areas like the Sky Lakes and Mountain Lakes Wilderness Areas, remain difficult to access because of snow on forest roads and trails.
Kathy Westenskow-Davis, the Rogue River-Siskiyou deputy supervisor, and Scott Stoffel, recreation specialist for the Fremont-Winema, both said the two Forests, at the direction of Regional Forester Glenn Casamassa, are following guidelines established by Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee.
“Our current direction is along the lines with Governor Brown’s in keeping schools closed for the summer,” Stoffel said. “We currently plan on keeping recreation sites, including trailheads, closed until September 30 or until public health conditions allow. That might change if COVID-19 passes sooner but this is the plan for now.”
Westenskow-Davis said Forest Order No. 06-00-00-20-01 prohibits public use of developed recreation sites on the Rogue-Siskiyou and the Fremont-Winema along with others in Southern Oregon, including the Deschutes, Umpqua, Willamette and Suislaw.
She noted that while developed sites are closed, “trails and roads are generally considered open. For parking along roads, users must abide by all federal, local and state laws. Blocking or impeding vehicle traffic or damaging natural resources may result in citation and/or towing.”
Stoffel basically echoed those thoughts and emphasized vehicles must not block or impede roads or do damage to natural resources.
People determined in violation “could be ticketed,” but, as both Stoffel and Westenskow-Davis emphasize, “Our goal is to get voluntary compliance as our intent with this closure is to align with the governor’s executive order to stay home. If we come across people in closed areas we’ll inform them of the closure order and ask them to leave. If visitors do not adhere to the warning, officers may issue a citation.”
Despite recent sunny and warm weather, Stoffel notes access roads to higher elevation trails are snow-covered and muddy. Driving on those roads can create resource damage or result in vehicles becoming stuck. If drivers reach snow-covered roads, he suggests, “It’s really time to turn around.”
Areas of the Pacific Crest Trail in Southern Oregon remain mostly snow covered with some sections not expected clear until mid-May or later. Trail maintenance work on the PCT and other Forest trails has been postponed and is currently not scheduled to start until late May at the earliest.
The Pacific Crest Trail Association, which helps coordinate volunteer trail maintenance projects, has shut down all in-person volunteer projects, trainings and events until June 1. The organization has also requested PCT section and thru hikers stay off the trail or, if on hikes, end their treks. According to the Association’s website, the group is no longer providing information about what sections of the PCT are open or closed “and we’ve asked long distance users to cancel or postpone journeys.”
A factor in asking hikers, backpackers and other users of the PCT and other trails to “stay at home” include concerns about possible injuries.
“We recognize many people and many communities rely on our forests for their livelihoods, but we encourage everyone to delay non-essential trips – including trips to the backcountry,” Westenskow-Davis said. “All outdoor activities carry a certain amount of risk. Law enforcement, search and rescue, and hospitals have limited capacity due to the COVID-19 pandemic and some communities have passed ordinances limiting non-local travel due to concerns about the virus’ spread.”
Stoffel echoes those thoughts, noting, “If someone is lost or injured it may take time and put a strain on rescue and health crews. It’s a great time to discover nature in our local neighborhoods.”