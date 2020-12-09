Though things will look considerably different this year, Toys for Tots still plans to bring a little Christmas cheer to children in need across Klamath and Lake Counties. The charity will be hosting a toy drive this Saturday at Lithia Ford of Klamath Falls to boost donations, especially after they received several hundred more applications to receive toys this year than in previous years.
A service organization run by the United States Marine Corps, Toys for Tots collects brand new, unopened toys and distributes them to less fortunate families who may not be able to afford Christmas presents for their kids.
Klamath and Lake County Toys for Tots co-coordinator JoAnn Roberts said the pandemic-caused economic downturn has made the need for donations even greater locally. At the same time, people who would normally donate toys are now experiencing financial hardship themselves.
“The need is great, and the donations are down,” Roberts said.
Toys for Tots also had to cancel all of their fundraisers this year, which would have included outreach to encourage members of the community to donate toys. Many businesses that would normally have toy collection boxes also had to close amid Oregon’s most recent COVID-19 case spike. Around this time last year, Roberts said volunteers were picking up overflowing donation boxes. Now, they’re short on toys.
“This year has not been fun,” she said. “It’s not that we don’t have the support—the support is not available because of COVID.”
Despite the pandemic throwing a wrench in things, Roberts said she’s been inspired by the help that has come from local businesses and organizations. She said Debbie Caldwell, owner of Nibbley’s Café, has been showing up nearly every day to help volunteer at Toys for Tots’ warehouse space. Roberts said that despite so much having been taken from her business, Caldwell still feels the need to give back.
“People really need to understand how much work goes into this program,” Caldwell said.
Rip City Riders Oregon, a longtime partner of Toys for Tots, has been working to raise money from the community to purchase toys themselves. This year’s fundraising total was a lot less than last year’s, and they haven’t been able to secure as many donations, but their members were still able to go shopping and pick some toys up. Member Michelle Phelps said that shopping spree was as fun as it usually is, even behind a mask.
Phelps also set up a donation box at her workplace and said it has already filled up with toys gifted by her coworkers. She said she appreciates members of the community who have stepped up to help with the effort.
“It’s not just companies—it’s people that are really feeling for the kids,” she said. “I know the people that can help are helping.”
Phelps said she felt especially passionate about the Toys for Tots mission this year, given the hardships so many families are experiencing.
“The kids are already devastated by everything that’s going on,” she said. “We just wanted to try to normalize Christmas as best we could—give them a little bit of happiness.”
Despite Toys for Tots being a Marine-run program, Klamath Falls doesn’t have a Marine unit. This year, Kingsley Field has partnered with the organization for the first time. Master Sargent David Millard said while the base isn’t officially affiliated with Toys for Tots, he brought several collection boxes to different buildings there. Some of them have received several donations, and he said they hope to bring a military vehicle to Saturday’s toy drive in hopes of filling it with donations.
Having volunteered for many of child-focused charities (including donating to Toys for Tots) and having six kids of his own, Millard said he asked Roberts if he could set up donation boxes at the base. She asked if he’d be interested in helping organize the toy drive along with Klamath Falls’s Marine recruiter, and he happily agreed.
“Hopefully, we’ll get even more toys collected,” Millard said. “This is just another way to help kids in our area at least have this holiday season be just a little bit brighter.”
While applications to receive toys haven’t closed yet, Roberts said the goal is to get 4,000 additional donations from Saturday’s drive. People can drop off new, unopened toys at Lithia Ford all day.
Normally, Toys for Tots would set up a “shop” for its recipients, allowing them to come in and choose toys to take home themselves. But Roberts said COVID concerns mean that volunteers will instead assemble bags of toys for each household based on their children’s ages and genders, which will be distributed via drive-through on December 18 and 19. Families have the option to give Toys for Tots an idea of the kinds of toys they want, but it won’t be as personal as it was in the past.
“But they’ll still get toys on Christmas,” Roberts said.