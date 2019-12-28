Eating well is a popular new year’s resolution, but it isn’t easy if fast food options are more accessible than healthy ones. Despite good intentions and an exploding health food industry, Americans still don’t eat enough fruits and vegetables, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Klamath Union’s Rhiannon Kerr is changing that trend, not only by teaching healthful cooking in her culinary classes but by growing her recipe’s own vegetables – right in KU’s media center.
Bright with natural light and close to Kerr’s kitchen-classroom, KU’s media center is the perfect spot for indoor gardening in self-watering garden towers. Kerr purchased three such towers using a $4,800 grant distributed by the Healthy Klamath Coalition from Klamath County’s 2018 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health prize of $25,000.
Garden inspiration
“I want my students to fall in love with healthy food,” said Kerr, whose indoor gardening project was inspired by journalist Michael Pollan’s “In Defense of Food.” Pollan’s book and documentary featured a teacher doing hydroponic gardening with students in the South Bronx, which has been called a “food desert” for its lack of access to healthy, affordable food.
“People are more willing to eat what they grow,” said Kerr. “These towers increase access and exposure to healthy food, and they let students taste the difference between farm fresh and store bought.”
October planting
Kerr planted her first crop in October: kale, arugula, rainbow chard, basil, tomatoes, radishes. Already she has harvested several large bins of lettuce and rainbow chard, which were used by her Introduction to Culinary Arts students to create salad bites for the lunchroom.
During spring semester, students in Kerr’s Advanced Culinary Arts class will use tower garden produce regularly, both in side-dish salads and in cooking. Extra produce will be distributed in the weekend food bags created by a neighboring church for students facing homelessness and food insecurity.