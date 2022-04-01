Discover Klamath is looking for a new leader with the retirement of longtime executive director Jim Chadderdon.
But officials with the tourism promotion group say the Klamath Basin is well-positioned in the post-pandemic tourism world with its outdoor assets and is rebounding faster than other parts of the state from COVID-19’s impacts and restrictions.
The Discover group is welcoming back events and their economic benefits with COVID-related mandates and restrictions eased. The tourism industry and the jobs it creates were hit hard by the pandemic, reductions in travel and cancelation of events. The hospitality industry is still recovering jobs to get back to pre-pandemic levels.
“We have rebounded very well,” Chadderdon said in an interview with the Herald and News before his March 31 departure. “It comes back to the product. We are learning people don’t want to be on cruise ships. They don’t want to be on airlines. They don’t want to be in large crowds.”
Chadderdon and other Discover Klamath leaders said the local tourism market is recovering better than other parts of the state.
Hotel occupancy rates ended 2021 at 70.9% in southern Oregon and 62.6% in Klamath, according to Smith Travel Research.
That comes after seeing hotel room vacancies go from 62.2% in 2019 to 54.7% in 2020 in southern Oregon and from 58.6% in 2019 and 47.4% in 2020 in Klamath.
Discover Klamath officials said that compares favorably to the rest of Oregon (including Portland) and the U.S. at large.
The U.S. hotel room vacancy rate went from 66.1% in 2019 to 44% in 2020 and 57.7% in 2021, according to Smith’s travel data.
In Oregon, those rates went from 65.9% before the pandemic in 2019 down to 46.2% in 2020 and 60.1% in 2021.
The situation in Portland — which also saw national images on conservative media outlets, in particular, depicting social and political unrest — caused the hotel vacancy rate in Oregon’s largest city to drop from 73.1% in 2019 all the way down to 39.2% in 2020 and 52.3% in 2021.
Current travel trends translate into increased opportunities to attract outdoorsy visitors from within Oregon as well as neighboring California, Idaho and Washington, said Tonia Ulbricht, who is serving as interim director for Discover Klamath.
“You can still hike a trail and not have 50 people with you,” she said
She said that compares favorably to some of the larger crowds seen at Oregon’s picturesque beaches and other areas, such as Bend.
“People are flooding the coast,” she said.
Ulbricht, who has been with the local group for eight years and previously served as senior marketing manager, said the group is working more with tourism and event promoters in other parts of the region to leverage assets and pool resources.
That includes partnering with groups in Ashland and Siskiyou County on a new regional mountain biking tour. She also hopes to attract more visitors from growing parts of Idaho and entice more tourists from the Oregon Coast or Portland to venture to the southern part of the state.
Chadderdon also touted the group’s focus on working other communities. “We don’t treat them as competitors. We treat them as partners,” he said.
Discover Klamath has an advertising budget of $200,000 to $250,000, Ulbricht said. That is smaller than other tourism groups in larger markets in the region. The group was founded in 2008 and is funded via hotel taxes.
Ulbricht said approximately 50% of visitors to the local market are from California and another 30% are from within Oregon.
She said the group will continue to focus advertising and marketing efforts on San Francisco and northern California and other Pacific Northwest markets such as Seattle, Tacoma and Portland. Discover Klamath is also advertising more in Idaho with a focus on mountain bikers.
Ulbricht and Chadderdon also noted interest in the basin from Florida, Ohio, Washington D.C., and other East Coast markets.
The Ride the Rim event at Crater Lake, a centerpiece of local tourism efforts, will return in September after a pandemic cancellations.
Ulbricht said the event has attracted more than 6,000 visitors to the area.
“A lot of our events are coming back,” she said.
Discover Klamath’s board chairman Darin Rutledge wants to attract more sport tourism — including youth tournaments and competitions — to the region. He hopes to have a new executive director in place within three to six months.
The group also wants to work more with industry partners, especially hotels and other lodgers on marketing, staffing and resources efforts.
Rutledge also wants to work on the local brand — including how local residents and businesses view the area. He said that includes combating negative views that Klamath Falls is some kind of “meth capital” or “that we are a bunch of hillbillies.”
Part of that effort could include working more with local businesses and their employees to help promote the natural beauty of the region, hidden gems and fun restaurants and coffee spots.
“We want them telling people the right story,” he said.