A free walking tour of Linkville Cemetery will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday by the Klamath County Historical Society, according to a news release.
Society members will provide discussions on a dozen early-day residents of Klamath County who are buried at the cemetery.
“We’ll examine the fate of two young boys, Joe and Lee Laws, who died when they were just teenagers,” said Carol Mattos, one of the tour organizers. “We’ll ask the question of whether they were really killed by masked assassins, as their tombstone indicates.”
Other important figures from local history to be discussed are George Washington Smith, who conducted business in the town of Altamont, cattleman Charles Ellery Drew, and flour mill operator Thomas Martin.
The tour will begin at the flagpole near the cemetery entrance.
For more information contact Mattos at 541-884-4032.