When he graduated high school in 2013, Moises Cobian wasn’t thinking about college.
With a newborn daughter at home, Cobian knew he needed to join the workforce. But after a few years with a plywood manufacturer, he was ready for a change.
“I know I have more in me, right?” Cobian said. “I could do more with my life than just sit here and make plywood. So that’s when I just got the idea to start school over again.”
Now Cobian, a mechanical engineering major, is among this year’s graduating class from Oregon Tech. He and the hundreds of other college graduates across Klamath County attending online and in-person commencement ceremonies this weekend show that even several challenging months couldn’t fully extinguish dreams of new careers and new lives.
‘Sweetheart, we did it’
At Klamath Community College on Friday, maroon gowns swayed over tile floors as masked graduates approached the commencement stage in the college’s student commons.
Graduates could not bring guests, so the commencement was live streamed. The room took on some elements of a television studio — some college employees wielded brightly decorated signs saying “applause” and reminders to “smile and wave.”
After crossing the stage, Dan Cobb — who graduated with an associates of applied science in business administration — hardly needed prompting. Cobb walked off the stage and approached one of the livestream cameras.
“Sweetheart, we did it,” Cobb said, holding his diploma holder high for the camera.
Before the ceremony, Cobb said he was crossing the stage for “my parents, my family, my wife.”
“I carry on a tradition of four generations graduating from colleges in Oregon,” Cobb said, adding that he’d previously gone to college for six years without getting a degree. “Something within me found this very challenging and very rewarding, obviously.”
Before coming to KCC, Cobb said he’d been laid off from a job he had for years. Now, he’s already got a job lined up at Red is the Road to Wellness, a local nonprofit.
The ups and downs of online classes
Cobian went to KCC in 2016 and then transferred to OIT the following year. Going to school as a non-traditional student has its own unique challenges, Cobian said. For starters, many of his friends from high school were wrapping up college when he was just getting started. But once he actually got in the door and started to meet folks around campus any sense of being out of place began to fade away.
At both KCC and OIT, Cobian said he found supportive groups of other non-traditional students. He even signed on as a peer mentor in OIT’s Tech Opportunities Program to help other first-generation students applying after him.
Cobian also said he really admired the diversity of students at OIT. Seeing other Latino students like himself on campus “just makes me proud,” Cobian said.
“A lot of their parents went through the same things that my parents went through,” Cobian said. “My parents were farm workers since they immigrated to the United States.”
Just like nearly every student at every level of education, Cobian had to deal with pandemic-related scheduling curveballs and class changes. The initial switch to online courses was positive at first, Cobian said.
“I liked it. I thought it was great,” Cobian said. “I felt like I had more time. I felt like I was just way more organized. You know, I had my setup and I cleaned it off every morning because I’m like, this is exciting.”
However, he said it was tough to have Adrian, his elementary-age daughter, at home without much to do.
“She’s like, ‘Let’s go to the park. Let’s go do this.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t. As much as I want to, I just can’t right now,’” Cobian said. “And it’s just, you know, upsetting. Just watching her sit there and her not having much to do because she doesn’t really have any siblings around.”
After a few months of grinding away at online-only classes at OIT, Cobian said the experience lost a bit of its luster. With incoming emails and the internet in general lurking outside the confines of Zoom classes, Cobian said it was often hard to stay focused. He added that he now certainly prefers to have classes in-person.
Cobb said online classes helped him improve his computer skills — a place he felt he was lacking.
“This almost forced me to move into the 21st century,” Cobb said with a laugh.
Ready to ‘see what’s our there’
Emily Taylor, a now-former KCC student who graduated Friday with an associates of applied science in accounting, said she really liked the transition to online classes. As an introvert, being online suited her, and plus she was able to stay home with her two sons.
Taylor said she dropped out of high school her junior year, but then later got her GED in 2019 and then enrolled in KCC not long after.
“I definitely did better than I thought I would since I had such a long gap between not going to school,” Taylor said. “KCC has great teachers and everybody really pushes you to do your best.”
Taylor’s next stop will be at Southern Oregon University in pursuit of a master’s degree in business administration. Her goal is to be a public accountant.
Cobian has been spending his free time on LinkedIn, applying to engineering jobs around Portland.
“I have my degree and I’m just ready to use it. I’m ready to put it to work,” Cobian said. I don’t want to be just an entry level guy for the rest of my life, just manufacturing things. I want to work my way up and see what’s out there.”
Oregon Tech’s class of 2021 includes 848 graduates, wrote Ashley VanEssen, the university’s spokesperson, in an email. Of those grads, 477 are from the school’s Klamath Falls campus, 175 from online programs, 159 from the Portland campus while the rest are from the school’s partnerships with Oregon Health and Science University, Chemeketa Community College and employees of The Boeing Company in the school’s Seattle program.
KCC is graduating 238 students this spring, said Lacey Jarrell, the college’s director of communications.