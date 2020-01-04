Tori Hill pleaded not guilty to murder charges Friday afternoon after she allegedly paid Corey Agard $10,000 to kill Pedro Padilla Jr. in Merrill between Nov. 22 and Dec. 23.
Hill is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, abuse of a corpse and two counts of tampering with physical evidence. She is being held in the Klamath County Jail without bail. Her next court date is a hearing on Jan. 14.
A third suspect, Joshua Holloway of Chiloquin, was also charged in connection with the murder on Dec. 31 after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office initially declared him a “person of interest.” Officers are still looking for Holloway in the northern part of Klamath County and warn anyone who comes in contact with him to exercise caution.
According to court documents, Agard shot and killed Padilla after being paid to do so and he and Hill dumped Padilla’s body in a body of water after wrapping it in plastic and weighing it down. Documents also state that they used a UV light to conceal biological evidence at the crime scene and that Agard gave the gun to an unnamed person to destroy it. Holloway also allegedly went to the Merrill house at the 24200 block of Wilson Road where Padilla was killed and was involved in removing Padilla’s body and concealing the crime scene.