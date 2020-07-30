A red flag warning has been extended through 8 p.m. Friday around the July Complex fires, which grew to more than 79,000 acres by Thursday morning.
Weather conditions Thursday are forecast to be hot and dry with gusty winds. Skies should be sunny during the day, with temperatures in the mid-90s and low humidity.
A mandatory evacuation remains in place for the Medicine Lake Recreation Area. The Lava Beds National Monument remains closed.
The Gillem and Caldwell fires, both lightning-caused, merged Wednesday and will now be managed and referred to only as the Caldwell Fire. According to fire managers, that fire is now 79,316 acres and 45% contained.
Firefighters made progress Wednesday on control lines and burning operations, especially on the moderately active south and southwest sides of the fire.
On the north, the fire burned around the south edge of Tule Lake, but did not burn farm fields nearby. On the west side of the fire, the 49 road (Lassen Volcanic Scenic Byway) is still holding as a fire break.Firefighting near the tracks has been assisted by BNSF’s unique fire train, equipped with large water tanks and powerful hoses.
In order to keep mitigating COVID-19 risks, fire managers have established two new fire camps, allowing personnel to spread out and maintain social distancing recommendations to the best extent possible.
Other fires:
Allen and Dalton: The Allen (1,035 acres) and Dalton (1,367) fires will soon be in monitor-only status. Firefighters are performing suppression repair activities, and managers are planning to transfer command of these fires back to the Modoc National Forest.