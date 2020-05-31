YREKA, Calif. — Thunderstorms moved across the western side of the Klamath National Forest, bringing a significant amount of lightning with scattered precipitation on Friday, May 29, resulting in three total fires confirmed on the Klamath National Forest, according to a news release.
On the Salmon/Scott Ranger District one fire has been reported near Cecil Point, south of Cecilville. The 0.2-acre Cecil fire has been contained and crews anticipate having it mopped up by the end of Friday.
On the Happy Camp/Oak Knoll Ranger District, two fires have been confirmed and staffed. The Pipleline fire, located north of Doggett Creek, was contained at 0.3 acres and has been 100% mopped up. The Barkhouse fire, east of McKinney Creek Road, was contained at 6.5 acres. Crews, engines, and aviation resources were used throughout the day to reach containment. Crews remain on scene to mop up.
The Klamath National Forest is working in close coordination with partner agencies to coordinate firefighting resources in support of aggressive initial attack. The Forest is prioritizing the use of local suppression resources with the predominant strategy being rapid containment of wildfires.
A chance for more thunderstorms is in the forecast over the weekend, followed by rain and cooler temperatures.