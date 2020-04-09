Three Rivers Mosquito and Vector Control (TRVMC) in Klamath Falls has become QualityPro accredited, a level of standards of service that only 3% of pest management companies in Canada and the United States obtain, according to a news release.
QualityPro is an elite group of pest management companies recognized for their dedication to higher standards of service. QualityPro is endorsed by the National Pest Management Association. Three Rivers Mosquito and Vector Control, by acquiring QualityPro accreditation, has successfully met standards above and beyond state and federal regulations to become nationally recognized as a leader in the pest management industry.
“We are honored to recognize the dedication to professionalism that Three Rivers Mosquito and Vector Control has shown by becoming QualityPro accredited,” said Executive Director of QualityPro, Allison Allen, BCE. “As a QualityPro accredited company, TRVMC is dedicated to raising the standards of the pest control industry and protecting people, structures and land from pest-related health threats.”
TRVMC is accredited in technician training, environmental stewardship, customer relations and business operations.
QualityPro is not the first rare accreditation acquired by TRVMC. The Klamath Falls-based company has been one of the industry leaders in commercial drone use, becoming the first company in the United States approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for drone use for distributing pest control chemicals. Among other ventures, the company coordinates with the City of Paisley in Lake County for the Mosquito Festival — an annual summer celebration that raises funds for the community’s mosquito abatement program.
For more information visit www.trmvc.com.