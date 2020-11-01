Three Klamath Falls entrepreneurs welcome customers

Three Klamath Falls residents became business owners last weekend when they welcomed customers to their bookstore, taphouse and golf course restaurant. Not even a pandemic could stop them.
Anne Marie Kessler opened the doors to Canvasback Books at downtown Klamath Falls last Saturday, where she sells new books in a variety of genres and age ranges.
Kessler, a doctor at Cascades East Family Medicine Center, had been selling books at the Klamath Falls Farmer’s Market on the weekends while she worked toward creating her own storefront.
“We already had so many people who have been supporting us through the pop-up shop and through helping us renovate this place,” she said. “So, I think everyone’s really excited to finally see it come into being.”
Krister Balme, owner of The Falls Taphouse, saw his dream realized when he opened his drinking hole on Saturday. He has a background in beer sales and distribution. It was exciting for him to see some of the distributors he’s worked for come to him with brews to include at his new business.
The Falls was about two years in the making, from idea to doors opening. Balme had always enjoyed the smaller brew houses he sold to for their “hole-in-the-wall” feel.
He joked that his beer taps are also constructed to fit the theme, calling the three-layered design his “beer falls.”
Raymond Tatekawa didn’t always see himself becoming a restaurant owner, despite his talent at cooking. During his 25-year career as a firefighter in Washington D.C., he was often the firehouse chef, a job he didn’t take lightly.
Tatekawa is a member at the golf club at Harbor Isles and, for a while, was golfing there every day, he said. When he heard the restaurant at the course was coming up for lease, he took a chance and bought in.
Books
Although of course Kessler loves to read, she created Canvasback Books at 1219 Main Street with the goal of cultivating a new community hangout.
“I think bookstores are really important community gathering spaces, and so I wanted to create something good for Klamath Falls that would be a place for community connection,” she said. “I think books really bring people together.”
Through her practice as a doctor, she knows how important connecting with people is for overall health.
“As a family doctor, I think community connection and a sense of belonging is really important for people’s health. And I think this can be something that helps create more momentum for that sense of belonging,” she said.
As she continues to add to her store’s selection, she’s committed to carrying diverse stories, from books by Indigenous authors, to books in Spanish, to books detailing local history.
From renovating the downtown building to filling the shelves with books, Kessler said she’s had a ton of help from friends and other volunteers. She highlighted the community and its willingness to lend a helping hand.
When all is said and done, Kessler hopes Klamath Falls residents feel like Canvasback Books is their bookstore.
Beers
The Falls, at 2215 Shallock Ave, has 30 beverage taps — 23 of them beer and the rest in ciders, kombucha and nitrobrews. His taps include West Coast beers that he sources from independently-owned brewers, which includes Klamath’s own breweries.
Wubba’s BBQ food truck is parked on the property for customers and Balme said he included three food truck pads with plans to have even more food options to enjoy with a pint.
Balme is a new business owner and said he’s learning as he goes. He was excited to get open this weekend and knows there’s still more to be done. For example, he said customers on Saturday suggested he add heaters to the rooftop area, which he said is on his list.
“My philosophy is just, get open — it doesn’t have to be perfect — and then I can slowly add the things that will make it right, or make it better,” he said.
Saturday’s opening was a reassurance for Balme, who said he hadn’t been getting much sleep before he opened the doors.
“I’m stoked to be pouring beer,” he said.
He also helped friends launch Base Camp Brewing Company in Portland. He took that experience and moved back home to Klamath Falls.
He plans to rotate his selection of beers and other drinks as breweries develop new selections and as he learns more about what Klamath Falls likes to drink.
Food and drink
Tatekawa’s philosophy behind the menu at The Clubhouse, 601 Harbor Isle Blvd., is to offer things he likes to eat. That includes a selection of Hawaiian foods from his birthplace.
His priority with the restaurant was to make it more cohesive with the golf course and to bring the golf club atmosphere into his establishment.
Adorning the walls of the place is golf memorabilia and local art, donated by members.
He hopes that if his restaurant is successful, he can contribute to a growing membership at Harbor Isles. As a regular himself, he knows many of the faces that have come through the doors so far.
“It’s rewarding,” he said. “It’s like me having that Thanksgiving dinner every night.”
Tatekawa is also a U.S. Navy veteran and proudly pointed out a certified American flag that flew over the Pentagon on the anniversary of September 11.
The businesses are opening at time when others across the country are shuttering for good. Although Tatekawa said he was “scared to death” to start a restaurant during COVID-19, he’s banking on his familiarity with the area and the clientele to ensure his place is a success.
Opening a new business is a big feat and each of the owners looked around their places and considered the work left to be done.
Kessler has plans to sell tea and coffee at her book store and to host book club gatherings. Balme has a to-do list of things to invest in as he works and watches how people use his space. Tatekawa hopes to incorporate more of his native Hawaiian food into his menu if he continues to get high marks for it.
But after all the work that goes into creating a business, they each described the feeling of opening the doors the same way: A relief.