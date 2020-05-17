Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Three Klamath and Lake County residents have earned degrees from Boise State University, according to a news release.

Maddie Hilyard and Jessica Golden of Klamath Falls, as well as Valery Herrera of Lakeview, have completed their degree programs for the Spring 2020 term. Hilyard graduated with a BBA in Marketing, Golden received an Associate of Science degree, and Herrera garnered a BS in Health Studies.

The trio are among 2,785 students receiving degrees from Boise State at the conclusion of the Spring 2020 term.

