Three Klamath and Lake County residents have earned degrees from Boise State University, according to a news release.
Maddie Hilyard and Jessica Golden of Klamath Falls, as well as Valery Herrera of Lakeview, have completed their degree programs for the Spring 2020 term. Hilyard graduated with a BBA in Marketing, Golden received an Associate of Science degree, and Herrera garnered a BS in Health Studies.
The trio are among 2,785 students receiving degrees from Boise State at the conclusion of the Spring 2020 term.