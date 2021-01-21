Three people died Thursday morning when their vehicles crashed head-on near Rocky Point.
According to Oregon State Police, KC Lee Brock, 36, from Central Point, drove into oncoming traffic about 8:08 a.m. on Highway 140 about three miles west of Odessa.
Brock illegally attempted to pass the truck and trailer in front of him on a sweeping corner, according to police, and did so over a double yellow line.
Brock was pronounced dead at the scene.
Charles Alvin Lundy, 53, of Klamath Falls, and Betty Jane Bishop, 59, from Medford, were struck by Brock’s vehicle head-on. They, too, died at the scene.
Brock’s passenger, Kevin Calen Morris, 28, from Central Point, was taken to the Sky Lakes Medical Center by helicopter with serious injuries.
The crash blocked traffic on Highway 140 W for about an hour and a half.