Paintings by four local artists will be exhibited through October in the Modoc Gallery at the Klamath County Museum, according to a news release.
An opening reception for the exhibit will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
All four of the artists participate in art classes that are conducted at the Klamath County Museum by Dorothy Hale.
Melinda Hopper, who retired from a 28-year teaching career at the Klamath County School District, began studying art in 2004. She works primarily in watercolor and pastel pencils.
Mary Kelley began her art studies relatively late in life, starting with a beginners workshop at the Two Rivers Gallery in Chiloquin. She continued attending workshops and enrolled in adult education classes at Klamath Community College. She continues to study watercolors under Hale and Kat Benford.
Judy Martin, a native of Klamath Falls, has devoted more time to art after retiring from a job with the state of Oregon. She has been studying watercolors, as well as pastel pencils and colored pencils, from Hale.
Julie Shelangouski devoted more of her time to art after moving to Klamath Falls six years ago. She works with watercolors, graphite pencils and pastel pencils, and finds inspiration in the various landscapes of Oregon.
Admission to the Modoc Gallery is free during regular museum hours, which are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is located at 1451 Main St.
For more information contact the Klamath County Museum at 541-882-1000.