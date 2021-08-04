On Monday — just prior to his last city council meeting, which was focused on addressing racism and increasing equity — the former Klamath Falls assistant city manager was threatened by an individual holding a large rock, an incident experts say should be contextualized within a broader atmosphere of increasing hate violence.
The suspect also reportedly threatened another person prior to the council meeting. The man then told former assistant city manager Eric Osterberg, who is gay and Black, that he was “blasphemous” and a “sinner,” and said he had brought the rock to “stone him” with it.
Osterberg’s last day at his post as assistant city manager was last Wednesday, and today, he moved to Ferguson, Mo., where he will assume the post of city manager, he told the Herald and News.
The man with the rock was asked to leave the meeting by chief of the Klamath Falls Police Department, Robert Dentinger, but was not arrested. As of Wednesday afternoon, Dentinger said an investigator had been assigned the to the case, but no charges had been filed.
KFPD did not share the suspect’s identity, though Dentinger said he knows who the man is.
Dentinger said the police department still wants to interview two more witnesses before sending the case to the District Attorney’s office, which will determine if the incident will be treated as a hate crime.
“If those charges fit at the end of the investigation and the DA wants to file those charges, they will be brought,” Dentinger said.
Lindsay Schubiner, program director at the Western States Center, said it is important to contextualize what happened Monday at city hall in a broader political landscape.
Schubiner said that her organization, which works to strengthen inclusive democracy, has seen a spike in hate violence since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has included an increase in threats and targeting of elected officials.
“We know that white nationalists and other anti-democratic groups are creating an environment in which violence and threats against public officials and democratic institutions are far more common,” Schubiner said.
While we don’t know if the individual from Monday’s incident has any formal ties to any anti-democratic groups, Schubiner said it is important to contextualize the event within the broader political atmosphere.
“Given the overt racism and bigotry in this incident, we must understand it as part of that trend ... as part of a real rise in hate violence” she said.
Schubiner said an important step in curbing an environment of racism and bigotry is for there to be consequences for those who espouse hate.
“It’s crucial for there to be consequences for this kind of threat of violence,” Schubiner said. “It is also important, and this incident makes the point, that it is crucial to redouble efforts to prioritize equity and inclusion.”
Developing strong and inclusive local institutions can be a bulwark against extreme ideologies, she said.
She also noted that it is important for local law enforcement to make sure there are consequences for people who engage in bigoted violence.
Schubiner said it’s not just police that have a responsibility after these kind of events, however. Schubiner said it is important for local community leaders and elected officials to condemn such acts as well.
“Anti-democratic groups are seeking to build political power, and it is crucial that elected and community leaders condemn bigotry and threats to send a signal that they value equity and inclusion,” Schubiner said.
At the Monday night city council meeting, Osterberg shared some of the findings of the Klamath County Equity Task Force, reporting that one in five people in the Klamath Falls community reported some kind of discrimination, while 40% of people surveyed in the community reported a feeling of being unwelcome.
Several members of the Klamath Tribes, including chairman Don Gentry, spoke during the public comment section of the meeting to share personal stories involving their experiences with racism and bigotry in the city.
