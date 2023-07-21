The Klamath Falls Downtown Association presents the 10th annual Third Thursday event July 20, 2023.
Children get a chance to pet the Klamath County Sheriff Office’s Clydesdale horses on Third Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Klamath Falls.
Locals cut a rug to the tunes played by the Lon/Trisha Daniel Band at the Third Thursday event, July 20, 2023.
The Klamath Falls Downtown Association presents the 10th annual Third Thursday event, July 20, 2023.
The 10th year of Third Thursdays in Klamath Falls pulled off yet another family friendly event for the community Thursday night with live music and a plethora of local vendors.
Performances by the Lon/Trisha Daniel Band had folks dancing while others tapped their toes and stopped to take photos.
