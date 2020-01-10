A Chiloquin man charged in connection to a murder-for-hire case was taken into custody early Friday following a Highway 97 pursuit, according to a news release from the Klamath County Sheriff's Department.
Joshua Warren Holloway, was taken into custody shortly after midnight Friday, Jan. 10, following a brief pursuit and the use of spike strips on Highway 97 north of Gilchrist. Holloway was traveling alone in a vehicle stolen out of Vancouver, Washington. He is being held at the Klamath County Jail on charges of murder, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and parole violations.
Numerous agencies were involved in the extensive manhunt for Holloway including, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath Falls Police Department, the Oregon State Police, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Holloway is charged in an alleged murder-for-hire case, according to previous Herald and News reports, in which Corey Agard allegedly shot and killed Pedro Richard Padilla Jr. at a Merrill home in exchange for $10,000 on or between Nov. 22 and Dec. 23. Tori Hill is charged with paying Agard and arranging to have Padilla killed. According to court documents, they disposed of Padilla’s body in a body of water after wrapping it in white plastic and weighing it down. Documents also say they purchased a UV light to “conceal and remove biological evidence” and that Agard gave the weapon used in the shooting to an unnamed person who destroyed it.
According to court documents, Holloway accompanied Agard and Hill to the 24100 block of Wilson Road in Merrill to “conduct a murder that was prearranged between co-conspirators for a large amount of money. Holloway had knowledge of the agreement and had involvement in the execution of removing and concealing the corpse and crime scene.”
Agard is charged with aggravated murder, murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, abuse of a corpse and three counts of tampering with evidence. He is being held in the Klamath County Jail without bail, and his next court date is Jan. 14.
Hill is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, abuse of a corpse and two counts of tampering with evidence. She is also being held in the Klamath County Jail without bail. Hill is also facing a charge of unlawful possession of methamphetamine from an April case, to which she pleaded not guilty and is scheduled for a trial on Jan. 15.
Agard has prior convictions for burglary, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and forgery. Holloway also has prior convictions for burglary.