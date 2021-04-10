There's just not enough water in Klamath Basin this year

Twenty years ago, the Bureau of Reclamation announced the lowest-ever allocation to the Klamath Project. Next week, they’re poised to do it again.
Three irrigation district presidents and the president of the Klamath Water Users Association penned a letter to the Klamath Basin community Thursday, calling the current situation “eerily similar to 2001.” They wrote that they expect little to no water to be diverted from Upper Klamath Lake for irrigation this year.
Here’s the situation: The Williamson, Sprague and Wood Rivers — normally surging with meltwater at this time of year — are all flowing at near-record low rates. As of April 9, U.S. Geological Survey streamflow gauges are reporting 330 cubic feet per second in the Wood River, the lowest in its 7-year period of record; 274 CFS in the Sprague River, close to its record minimum of 257 CFS and well below its median of 1,010 CFS; and 590 CFS in the Williamson River, just above its record minimum of 552 CFS and well below its median of 1,640 CFS.
While this year’s snowpack accumulation of roughly 80% of normal was a slight improvement over last winter’s, it hasn’t been enough to make up for serious moisture deficits in the watershed’s soils leftover from last year’s dry summer and fall. The ground will absorb a greater portion of the snow as it melts, allowing less of it to enter streams.
That’s led to some of the lowest inflows to Upper Klamath Lake in history. USGS gauges show that the lake’s level is currently fluctuating between 4,140.5 and 4,141.0 feet, roughly a foot below the median lake level in April between 1905 and 2020. According to provisional data from the Bureau of Reclamation, 436,904 acre-feet of water have entered Upper Klamath Lake between October 1 and April 4. That’s nearly 200,000 AF lower than 2001.
At a 50% confidence interval (meaning there’s a 50/50 chance of inflows being lower or higher than this number), 305,000 more acre-feet of water are expected to flow into Upper Klamath Lake between March and September. Based on a provisional estimate from Reclamation earlier this month, that scenario would result in a 33,000 AF project allocation. Even in 2001, 79,000 AF flowed into the Project from Upper Klamath Lake.
The lake’s current levels are similar to what they were in 2010, when a USGS study found that a lake level below approximately 4,141.3 feet during endangered C’waam and Koptu (Lost River and shortnose sucker) spawning season in April and May resulted in fewer fish visiting fewer spawning locations near the lakeshore for a shorter amount of time.
Though scientists believe a greater proportion of suckers spawn in Upper Klamath Lake’s tributaries than its shoreline springs, and the species’ principal limiting factor is a yearly mass die-off of juveniles later in the summer, they maintain that the population is so fragile that spawning habitat should be maintained.
That’s led to a requirement in the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Biological Opinion governing the Klamath Project that lake levels cannot drop below 4,142 feet in April and May over two consecutive years.
The Klamath Tribes, to whom C’waam and Koptu are a culturally important, traditional food source, have made water calls for several years to keep tributary water flowing into the lake, leaving non-project irrigators in the Upper Basin without water for several summers. Earlier this year, the Tribes, filed a notice of intent to sue Reclamation in the event that lake levels dip below BioOp requirements this spring for the second year in a row. Clearly, they already have.
“We have to face the facts. There is not enough water in the system to meet the needs of the C’waam and Koptu, the salmon downriver and Klamath Project irrigators,” said Klamath Tribal Council Vice Chair Gail Hatcher. “The only rational approach is to prioritize the needs of the most vulnerable species, which unfortunately are the C’waam and Koptu.”
Downriver, below Iron Gate Dam, annelid worms coat the rocks of a slow-moving riverbed like a shag carpet. As migrating salmon swim by them later this year, the worms will release an onslaught of spores of the deadly parasite C. shasta, which will kill thousands of juvenile salmon, both naturally spawned and released by Iron Gate Hatchery.
It doesn’t look like there’s enough water in the Upper Basin to release a 6,000 CFS flushing flow needed to obliterate those worms in the coming weeks, so Reclamation may instead have to resort to a less intense flow event later in the spring to dilute the spore concentrations the worms will have already released.
That’s led the Yurok Tribe to introduce strict conservation regulations for the 2021 spring-run Chinook salmon fishery. People may only fish between 9 a.m. on Friday to 9 a.m. on Monday, using throw or drift nets only one day per week at the mouth of the Klamath River, among other rules. All this in a river that used to be the third-largest salmon-bearing watershed on the West Coast.
“Historically, the River was swollen with cold water and ample productive habitat existed throughout the basin, which sustained spring-run fish. Today, habitat loss, dams and unbalanced diversions have driven the decline of the spring salmon as well as other salmon stocks on the Klamath,” the Tribe said in a statement.
Klamath Project irrigators, expecting to get less than a tenth of their normal allocation, are preparing to seek federal assistance for drought relief. The Klamath Project Drought Response Agency is planning to apply for a grant through Reclamation to increase the amount of money available to farmers who idle their land or irrigate using groundwater to reduce demand on the Project. Still, they expect it will be difficult for many farmers to recover from yet another abysmal water year.
“If the farms and our community survive, it will take upwards of eight good irrigation years to financially recover, not to mention the legacy effect on the future of our farming families,” the letter read.
Klamath Tribal Council Treasurer Brandi Hatcher urged Congress to provide adequate funding for Project drought relief beyond just a “single-year band-aid.”
“This isn’t a one-year crisis. Reclamation’s longstanding management of the Project, a century of agricultural impacts on critical tribal treaty resources and the impacts of climate change have rendered the status quo in the Basin totally unsustainable,” Hatcher said.
With Project irrigators getting potentially the lowest allocation ever, Lower Klamath and Tule Lake National Wildlife Refuges can pretty much expect nothing. Though a deal is in the works to partially transfer a water right to Lower Klamath this summer, it’s unclear whether wetlands there or in Tule Lake will be full enough to avoid another devastating avian botulism outbreak this summer, impacting thousands of birds on the Pacific Flyway.
There are numerous legal battles ahead, including over whether Reclamation has the authority not to deliver stored water in Upper Klamath Lake to Project irrigators or whether the agency can release water for downriver flows. Irrigators maintain that the river’s flushing flows and the lake’s levels are being made artificially greater than they were naturally.
“We will continue pursuing strategies to correct fundamental problems in the basin, advocate common sense and begin work with responsible parties so that we are not in this impossible and unnatural situation again in the future,” the irrigators’ letter read.
Meanwhile, tribes assert that those requirements are the only way for fish to survive following the extensive modification of the watershed since colonization.
“Salmon and other species will likely face a massive fish kill,” said Yurok Counsel Amy Cordalis. “Without those flows the river and salmon will die. No one should want that outcome and we are evaluating our options to prevent it.”
There’s also the question of whether the Oregon Water Resources Department will re-quantify the Klamath Tribes’ water rights to Upper Klamath Lake’s tributaries, which could potentially give Upper Basin irrigators a chance to argue that they be reduced. While Judge Cameron Wogan issued an opinion in February calling for a re-quantification, a court has yet to officially order the Department to do so.
As tribal people face the further decline of sacred fish, farmers prepare to receive no water to irrigate their crops and birds begin to fly past bone-dry refuges, many hope the sting of drought will bring the Basin together instead of tearing it apart. In this exceptional year, no one’s spared from feeling the impacts of drought.
A rare joint statement on Thursday from Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack provided hope that the federal government will step in to provide short-term relief and facilitate meaningful discussions about lasting solutions to the Basin’s water crisis.
“Our agencies are actively working with Oregon, California and other western states to coordinate resources and identify immediate financial and technical assistance for impacted irrigators and Tribes,” the Secretaries said. “We are also committed to robust and continued engagement with state, local, and Tribal governments to develop longer term measures to respond to climate change and improve water security.”
Klamath Tribal Council Secretary Roberta Frost said the federal government must prioritize funding for environmental restoration work in the Upper Basin, to improve water quality in Upper Klamath Lake and its tributaries. She also called for increased investment in sucker hatchery efforts.
“Without a renewed commitment to improving the water quality in and around Upper Klamath Lake, we will continue to be at risk of seeing the C’waam and Koptu populations dwindle to extinction,” Frost said.
Looking ahead to an incredibly contentious summer, irrigators emphasized a nonviolent approach to addressing the water crisis, asking communities to “weather the storm” (or, rather, the lack thereof) together.
“We must not support or tolerate action that is counterproductive or unlawful, which only tarnishes the image of this remarkable community,” the letter read. “Take care of your families. Take care of your neighbors.”