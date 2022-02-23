It started with a dead bird. About a year ago, the ill-fated avian crashed into Oregon State University professor Hannah Gosnell’s window. It lay on the pavement below, barely alive.
For the next few days, Gosnell tried to nurse the bird back to health, asking her neighbor and renowned ornithologist Sue Haig for advice. Nothing helped, and the bird passed away much to Gosnell’s dismay.
Around the same time, Jami Dennis, a candidate for a masters degree in natural resources at OSU, reached out to Gosnell to see if she’d be interested in advising her degree’s capstone project. She knew she wanted to tell a visually engaging story about climate change, but didn’t have much of an idea beyond that. The death of her adopted bird in mind, Gosnell suggested a focus on avian issues.
“There’s so many people that care so much about birds. If only they knew the terrible things that are happening to birds because of climate change, they would probably become climate change champions,” Gosnell remembered thinking.
Haig, who joined Dennis’s review committee, suggested a project about the decline of bird populations on the Klamath Basin National Wildlife Refuges. Many stories and academic papers have been written about the basin’s irrigators, tribes and fisheries, but she said the plight of the refuges — which are the lowest in the basin’s water pecking order — goes comparatively unnoticed.
“I think they’ve just been kind of ignored,” Haig said. “I think that people have forgotten or have not been aware of how critically important those areas are for bird migration.”
At their peak, roughly 80% of migrating waterfowl on the Pacific Flyway used the Klamath Basin as rest stop on their way to and from wintering grounds in California’s Central Valley. As wetland habitat on the refuges has declined amid persistent drought and water policy that deprioritizes the refuges, local bird counts have plummeted to roughly 1% of what they were in the mid-20th century.
Dennis, who lives in Arizona and has a professional background in geographic information systems and data visualization, decided to create an interactive webpage detailing the history of wetlands and waterbirds in the Klamath Basin — and how these places transformed from catalysts for continental bird conservation to Ground Zero for the impending collapse of the Pacific Flyway. She presented it at last weekend’s Winter Wings Festival to a captivated audience.
For Dennis, the project was an opportunity to experiment with engaging a diverse population on climate change, while explaining this global crisis’s intersection with the wholesale destruction of wetlands that has occurred locally in the Klamath.
“Everybody likes birds, and you kind of take them for granted,” Dennis said. “It’s an easy way to get to a common ground with people.”
The project, available for free online at tiny.cc/klamath begins with a description of a basin relatively untouched, relying on pivotal photographs of waterfowl and wetlands by conservationist William L. Finley, who visited the basin multiple times in the early 1900s. Finley’s images and advocacy helped end the mass slaughter of birds for the plumage that adorned women’s hats at the time and established Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge as the nation’s first waterfowl preserve in 1908.
Using the StoryMap engine from ArcGIS, Dennis’s project presents an interactive look into how agricultural development modified these vast wetlands, and how shifting political winds affected the bird habitats that remained. Charts and maps show the increasingly intense droughts (driven by climate change), listings of endangered fish and steep declines in bird counts that have plagued the last hundred years — and how policy choices either mitigated or exacerbated their impacts on the refuges.
Through it all, Dennis said she was inspired by Finley’s use of visual media to push conservation goals forward.
“The more of his stuff that I read, I was like, ‘You were talking about this in 1905!’ And he made a difference,” she said. “I want to do it like Finley.”
Gosnell said the project’s telling of the Klamath’s story from the perspective of its lost wetlands and waterbirds is a unique way of looking at the situation, which people often boil down to an oversimplified narrative of “fish vs. farms.” In actuality, restoring wetland habitat all over the basin (not just on the refuges) could have major benefits for everyone who depends on water in the system, even in light of worsening hydrology under climate change.
Floodplains, wet meadows, permanent wetlands and even reconstructed wetlands on agricultural lands store water during floods and release it during droughts, all while filtering excess nutrients out of the system to improve water quality. They embody the exact kind of resiliency the basin desperately needs as it faces a future of more unpredictable water years.
“I think people have come around to realize that wetlands aren’t just swampy wastelands,” Gosnell said. “Our ideas about what’s useful and what’s not useful in nature have been evolving for some time.”
Dennis ends the project with a look at several restoration projects occurring throughout the Klamath Basin that aim to rebuild or mimic the hundreds of thousands of acres of wetland habitat lost to development. With public engagement a primary focus of her efforts, she hopes to get the word out about the problems in the Klamath — and their solutions.
“I just want people to care and to want to make a difference,” Dennis said. “It’s an awareness thing.”