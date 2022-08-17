It can be very expensive have a baby in the U.S. (especially without health insurance coverage), according to a new analysis.
Seattle-based online insurance platform QuoteWizard LLC looked at the costs of health insurance, childbirth and child care during for infants.
Those costs average $26,989 nationally, according to the analysis. That includes day care costs during a baby’s first year. But those costs can be much higher for households without medical insurance or limited health coverage.
At the state level, having a new baby can cost as much as $37,261 on average in Alaska, $35,496 in Massachusetts and $35,457 in New York, according to QuoteWizard (which an arm of LendingTree).
Arkansas ($20,637), Alabama ($21,208) and Mississippi ($21,382) have the least expensive costs among the U.S. for newborns.
The analysis looked at the cost of childbirth at hospitals, medical insurance as well as day care costs for newborns and infants. Any kind of medical complications or extended hospital stays can potentially propel maternity bills into the six digits. In Oregon and California, a new baby costs $28,870 and $31,954 on average, respectively.
But hospital bills can get exponentially more expensive without health insurance, said Nick VinZant, senior research analyst with QuoteWizard.
“It can be two or three times more expensive,” he said.
VinZant said the cost of a vaginal childbirth averages $7,000 nationally with health insurance. Those without insurance can expect to pay $12,500.
A Caesarean section costs $10,500 on average nationally with health insurance and $17,000 on average without. Hospital childbirth bills range from more than $19,000 in Alaska to just over $8,000 in West Virginia.
VinZant said the high costs for having a baby can impact family and individual decisions.
“The cost of having a child has become high that people are having to factor that in. I think there are some people out there that can’t afford to have a child,” he said.
The U.S. and its private market-based health system has the highest costs of childbirth and lowest maternity benefits among industrialized countries in the world. The U.S. Census Bureau reported last year that 28 million Americans — 8.6% of the population — were uninsured.
Another report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control said that the uninsured levels totaled 31.1 million or 9.6% of the population during the first half of 2021. That includes 31% of Hispanic adults, 14.7% of African Americans and 9% of whites, according to the CDC and the American Hospital Association.
Other countries offer extended maternity and paternity leave for new parents as well as financial stipends to help with costs. Those countries have public health systems offering universal coverage. Baby deliveries can costs as little as $1,900 in South Africa and $3,600 in the Netherlands, according to the International Federation of Health Care Plans.
Another analysis by Coyne College found a childbirth costs $4,600 in the United Kingdom, as little as $2,500 in France and Germany, less than $2,000 in India and Spain and under $1,000 in Russia.
Among other U.S. states, a new baby costs on average $32,937 in Wisconsin, $27,166 in Florida and $22,951 in Idaho, according to the QuoteWizard analysis released Wednesday, Aug. 17.