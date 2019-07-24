Spicy Daikon Pickles
1 large daikon, peeled and grated
2 large carrots, peeled and grated
6 large jalapeños, stems removed and minced
1 cup rice vinegar
1 cup water
1/4 cup sugar
1 TBSP. kosher salt
1 tsp. whole peppercorns
4 whole star anise
1. Prep your vegetables and stuff into a pint sized glass mason jar with lid.
2. Combine rest of ingredients in small sauce pan and bring to boil, stirring until sugar and salt is dissolved. Pour into jar, covering the vegetables and tightly cover with lid. Let chill for at least 30 minutes before using.