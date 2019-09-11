Local law enforcement officials, veterans and community members gathered at the Veterans Monument outside the Klamath County Courthouse Wednesday morning to memorialize the anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, a day now honored as Patriot Day.
Colonel Karen Johnson, U.S. Army (Retired), led the event sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1383. Johnson introduced speakers including Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber, Klamath Falls Police Captain Ryan Brosterhous, Klamath County Commissioner Kelley Minty Morris, Klamath County Fire District 1 Operations Chief Matt Hitchcock and Sr. Vice Commander Lt. Colonel Brad Obergon of the 173rd Air National Guard Fighter Wing, Kingsley Field.
Several speakers spoke of the fact that many attendees will never forget Sept. 1, 2001 but also that anyone under the age of 18 weren’t alive for that day and the struggle to explain to them what happened.
“How do you talk about a time that, to us seems like yesterday, but for the youth growing up in the community, it’s now a history lesson?” said Brosterhous. “So what do you teach them, and how do you teach it? I think you teach them that we’re resilient, we’re strong, we’re more alike than we are different.”