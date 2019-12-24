Nearly a decade ago, Nathan Stroh couldn’t even run a mile.
Six years and approximately 64 races later, Stroh is a qualifier for the oldest 100-mile trail run in the world – the Western States Endurance Run in Squaw Valley, California – in June.
“Western States is like the Olympics of ultra running,” Stroh said.
“It’s the race,” he added.
Now the 48-year-old father of three and grandfather to a 3-year-old grandson is one of a short list of Klamath Falls runners who have made the starting line within the last decade.
Getting into the race lineup takes skill, a lot of perseverance, and a bit of luck.
“You build points every year so every year you don’t get in, you have to re-qualify,” Stroh said.
“There’s 20 or 30 races in the world, and you have to run one of those races and finish under their time cap to be able to get a point to enter the lottery at Western States,” he added.
“The hard part is staying in 100-mile shape because you have to re-qualify (each year).”
One-hundred-mile shape is more than just a training regimen; it’s a lifestyle.
“That’s all you do is eat, sleep, and run,” Stroh said. “Talk about perseverance – it’s ridiculous.”
Stroh credits his supportive wife and family for putting up with all of the time he’s spent running. He also credits his kids and fellow Klamath Falls runners for helping to kick-start his running career.
“All my life, I’ve felt like I’ve had something inside of me,” Stroh said. “But I never thought it was possible.”
‘I didn’t run a foot’
Growing up in a poor family in Klamath Falls, the son of school custodians, Stroh couldn’t afford to join sports in high school. Instead, Stroh took on odd jobs after school so the family could get by.
“I didn’t run a foot,” Stroh said.
Stroh grew up an avid outdoorsman however, and reveled at the chance to hunt and fish. He also lifted weights and had a core strength developed through a tough work ethic.
He went on to marry his wife, Amy, and they raised three kids. He worked three jobs for about 20 years to put her through college.
“It was just non-stop work,” Stroh said.
“I smoked for 15 years and I was just such a hard worker all my life – I was pretty torn up.”
Running never really entered Stroh’s mind until he turned 40.
Stroh said his children, who were in school sports, were one of the driving factors prompting him to get active.
“I had a hard time getting them to work out,” he said, noting one of the ways he stayed active was lifting weights. “One day, one of my sons said, ‘Well I don’t see you doing anything, Dad,’ ” he added.
The comment struck a chord with Stroh.
“I’m like, ‘Okay, well I’m gonna start running and doing something, and I’ll show ya,” he said.
Stroh started out slow, working his way up to running. He found running to be like a “detox” on stressful days and rewarding even on days he didn’t feel like much like doing it.
“It’s time alone to refresh my mind,” Stroh said.
The journey into running didn’t come without initial struggles, though.
“I wasn’t overweight but I was big,” Stroh said, “like 195 pounds all muscle. My body was not ready for that kind of punishment.”
He had so many running problems when he started out, he decided to join the Linkeville Lopers running group.
“That’s when it took off,” he said.
He started out running with the Lopers and became interested in triathlons.
In 2013, Stroh ran the Arizona Ironman – a 2-1/2- mile swim, 112-mile bicycle ride, and a 26.2-mile marathon all in one.
“That was my only dream,” he said, at the time. “Ultra running wasn’t even in the picture ... wasn’t even anything I knew about.”
His ultra-running friends, among them Dean Morris, Amber Singh and Lucas Lembrick, helped him train. Humbly, Stroh puts fellow Lopers above himself in terms of talent.
“He should be getting in before me,” Stroh said, of Morris.
But Stroh is savoring that he qualified, and is looking forward to the next six months of training.
“I achieved something that was impossible,” Stroh said. “It’s just a miracle to be where I am right now in life and in the shape I’m in and everything I’ve accomplished – It was something I’d never dreamed in my entire life.”
Not his first
In 2016, Stroh ran the Canyons 100K – which included 30 miles of the course of Western States.
He runs ultra runs each month as training runs, usually going at them 80% or less of the usual race pace so as to avoid injury.
Prior to the New Year, Stroh is logging 65-mile weeks. But once 2020 hits, he’ll be signing up for more training runs and eventually logging 120-mile weeks.
“Massive training miles,” he said, adding he’ll be upping his attention to nutrition.
“I’ve got to start doing a lot of speed work,” he added. “You’ve got to study the course and know when to push, when not to push.”
He anticipates a hard race – how could one not? But certainly a rewarding one, no matter the outcome.
“You go through so many seasons in this race,” he said. “You start in Squaw Valley so it’s cold. You’re running through snow. You’re at high elevation so you’ve got to attribute that and then you run down into the valley where it’s 100 degrees.”
His family will be with him at the starting line and helping him along the way for the race weekend, which takes place June 26 and 27.
“They wouldn’t miss it for the world,” he said.
“It’s a once in a lifetime thing.”
Stroh will carry a food pack with energy gels and baby potatoes – his running foods of choice. He’ll also get nutritional shakes every 25 miles and supplement with peanut butter and honey sandwiches and salt tablets throughout the race, careful to balance his fructose levels so he won’t get sick to his stomach.
His family will drive to stations set up every seven to 10 miles along the race to provide him aid – including with fresh socks and shoes – along the race. Stroh will have 30 seconds at each aid station to change shoes, socks, eat or drink.
“You have to have a crew,” he said.
A “pacer” runner will join him late into the night to keep him going.
“The pacers run with you through the night,” he said. “They can’t help you … all they’re trying to do is keep you motivated to watch your levels.”
Stroh is no stranger to ultra-marathons but each provide new challenges. He anticipates the feeling of running across the finish line is exhilarating, albeit followed by excruciating pain for a time.
“Your bones just ache because of the stress fractures you’ll get,” he said.
Stroh anticipates training more intensely than ever before.
“I’ll never get in again – the chances are very slim, so you don’t want to leave anything behind,” he said. “I mean, even if I place last and I gave it 110% … then (I) can walk away happy.”
Stroh’s story is one he believes is achievable for anyone in any walk of life, but especially those on the running path.
“Nothing’s impossible if you actually dedicate and put your mind to it,” Stroh said. “The biggest thing is perseverance. You can’t give up. You’re going to go through massive injuries, ups and downs and trials. If you just keep getting up, you’re going to finally, eventually achieve your dreams.
“There’s a lot of people who have tremendous talent but they never tried,” Stroh added.