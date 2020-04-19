A huge shout out to Home Depot for their donation of fire extinguishers as a graduation gift to Klamath Housing Authority’s (KHA) FIRST Ready to Rent class.
Home safety is covered in the course, and fire extinguishers are a first line of defense for renters or homeowners. Participants enroll in a six-week rental housing readiness training where individuals work closely with a housing specialist to understand the application and rental process, prioritize housing needs, create a workable budget and accept responsibility for past rental issues while working through credit repair.
Graduates also learn about renter’s rights and Fair Housing / Landlord – Tenant information. The course is designed to help tenants combat screening barriers and help landlords fill vacancies with tenants that understand landlord-tenant responsibilities. The first step is to become a successful renter, some may pursue the dream of homeownership! This class was made possible through sponsorship with Klamath Rental Owners Association, Klamath Community College, and Klamath Housing Authority.
KHA also offers Financial Fitness classes, a variety of community classes to include Budget Busting, Consumer Protection, Energy Education, and $MART $avings. All classes will resume when the “Stay Home, Save Lives” order is lifted. If individuals are interested in an online class opportunity to learn about homeownership, the e-Home course is available at any time. Call Michelle Scott at Klamath Housing Authority, 541-884-0649.