Temporary road closure Monday in Klamath River canyon
The J.C. Boyle Powerhouse Road (40-6E-1.2) south of the Spring Island Day Use Area in the Klamath River canyon will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 by the Bureau of Land Management’s Lakeview District, according to a news release.
The temporary road closure will allow contractors to access the area for a U.S. Geological Survey project studying streamflow and sediment on the Klamath River. The Spring Island Day Use Area will still be accessible.
Viewing of Venus, Jupiter offered Nov. 23
A viewing of the planets Venus, Jupiter and Saturn will be offered Saturday, Nov. 23, by the Klamath County Museum, according to a news release.
The free event will run from 5 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Foothills Christian Fellowship, at the north end of Patterson Street. Large portable telescopes will be set up for viewing of the planets.
“Venus and Jupiter will be so close together that you’ll be able to see them both together in a pair of binoculars,” said Klamath County Museum manager Todd Kepple. “Venus is so bright that it will be easily visible as soon as the sun has gone down, and Jupiter will appear right beside it a few minutes later.”
Both planets can be seen this month in the southwestern sky for about an hour after sunset. Saturn appears a little higher in the southwestern sky.
Anyone who would like help setting up their own telescope for the event is invited to come about an hour early to receive assistance.
Another museum-sponsored star party is planned for Dec. 28, when the moon and Venus will appear close together in the evening sky. For more information, call the museum at 541-882-1000.