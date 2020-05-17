The City of Klamath Falls announced it intends to temporarily close lanes on Shasta Way and Washburn Way starting Monday, May 18 through Friday, May 22, according to a news release.
Work crews will be assessing the asphalt on both major roads. Work is expected to be conducted between 12-5 p.m.
Motorists can expect to see temporary traffic control and lane closures as crews are collecting data. Travelers are urged to use caution when traveling on Shasta Way and Washburn Way, or seek alternate routes.