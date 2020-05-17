Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

The City of Klamath Falls announced it intends to temporarily close lanes on Shasta Way and Washburn Way starting Monday, May 18 through Friday, May 22, according to a news release.

Work crews will be assessing the asphalt on both major roads. Work is expected to be conducted between 12-5 p.m.

Motorists can expect to see temporary traffic control and lane closures as crews are collecting data. Travelers are urged to use caution when traveling on Shasta Way and Washburn Way, or seek alternate routes.

