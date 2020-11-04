Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

KRTelecom Group, a telecommunications consulting business, has started operations in Klamath Falls and could hire as many as 30 employees by next spring.

The company works with partners including Verizon, Spectrum, and AT&T  to connect businesses with broadband solutions to data networking.

According to the Klamath County Economic Development Association, the company has already hired six employees and will soon be moving into a floor of the former Pine Tree Theater, located at 1010 Pine Street. Once there, KRTelecom expects to grow into a workforce of 25-30 people in the coming months.

KCEDA worked with partners at Klamath Community College to connect the company to a reliable talent supply. KRTelecom recently started monthly virtual hiring fairs and beginning Jan. 5 it will start a sales development course at KCC. 

