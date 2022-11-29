Three local teenagers are facing criminal charges in Washington over an alleged hazing and assault incident involving a teammate on the Klamath Falls Falcons baseball team during a tournament in August.
All three teens — along with their alleged 15-year-old victim — are students in the Klamath County School District and play on local high school football and other sports teams.
Grant County Prosecutor Kevin McRae on Tuesday, Nov. 29 confirmed the misdemeanor charges against three local teens to the Herald & News.
“Two juveniles were identified as having probable cause to believe misdemeanor assault (assault 4) was committed and sent to our county’s diversion program in accordance with Washington law. One adult has been charged with assault in the fourth degree and the case is ongoing. That is all I can say in accordance with ethical rules,” McRae said.
McRae identified that 18-year-old as Owen Cheyne. Grant County District Court records show Cheyne is scheduled for a hearing in the case Dec. 20.
A defense counsel is not yet listed for Cheyne, according to court records as well as a clerk for Grant County District Court. Assault in the fourth degree is a misdemeanor in Washington with penalties including up to 364 days in jail as well as fines up $5,000. No contact orders with the victim can also be part of court proceedings related to the charge, according to attorneys who handle such cases.
The Klamath case centers around an alleged incident and assault at a hotel in Ephrata, Wash., where the three teens are accused of harassing and accosting their 15-year-old teammate, during a summer baseball tournament. The younger teammate said the older teens, ages 17 and 18, tried to sexually humiliate and sexually accost him in his hotel room during the tourney.
The Falcons baseball team — which is not affiliated with KCSD — forfeited its last game of the baseball tourney after the alleged assault. The team is made up of players who attend local schools in the Klamath Falls area.
The Klamath County School District faced questions and scrutiny for its handling of the situation involving the alleged victim having to be on the same campus as well as the same high school sports teams as some of his alleged assailants.
The three accused students remained on Henley and Mazama high school football teams during the investigation. The Ephrata Police Department investigated the alleged assault and turned its findings over the county prosecutor’s office in September.
Diversion program
The two younger players accused in the case are slated for a judicial diversion program instead of the formal court processes.
“Juvenile offenders of minor criminal offenses are often referred to the Grant County Youth Services Diversion Program. Diversion is an alternative intervention to the court process that will work at holding youth accountable for his (or) her negative behavior,” according to the Washington county. “Typically, these youth are between the ages of 12-17 and are referred for offenses such as shoplifting and other thefts, minor assaults, malicious mischief, trespass, and drug/alcohol related offenses.”
The alternative process allows juvenile offenders to avoid formal convictions and criminal records. Case records are kept private and offenders usually have to perform community service and go through counseling related to their alleged crimes. The names of the two younger alleged assailants were not released by the prosecutor’s office.
The 15-year-old and his mother had wanted his alleged assailants criminally charged. They also wanted them removed from high school football and other sports teams.
School district’s response
In a statement, the local school district declined to comment on any specific actions related to the students facing charges in the case including their status on high school sports teams.
“Because of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), the Klamath County School District cannot comment on any actions taken with respect to individual students,” the district said, referring to a federal law related to the privacy of school records. “Any criminal charges regarding youth on the Klamath Falls Falcons Senior Babe Ruth baseball team are being addressed within the legal system. Though the Falcons baseball club is not affiliated with or sponsored by the Klamath County School District, some students on that team attend our schools. The district will accommodate and follow any court orders related to the legal case. The district stands by our responsibility and commitment to provide a safe learning environment for all students. If actions related to this incident impact our schools and students, we will follow all district policies and continue to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of all our students.”