Teen Theater program performs "The Princess & The Pirates"

The Teen Theater program performed “The Princess & The Pirates” this last weekend at the Ross Ragland Theater. It was the second play the program has put on, and it was free for the audience.
It was a comedy written for a younger audience and is loosely based on “The Princess Bride.”
A young girl would rather play video games than do her math homework, so her mother motivates her by telling her the story of Princess Margaret, who had to use the Pythagorean theorem to save her family from a gang of pirates.
The play was charming and full of excellent performances and delightful jokes, ranging from fourth-wall-breaking to local references to nods to “The Princess Bride.”
“They’re a great group of kids and they’ve worked really, really hard to for the show,” said director Amber Burger.
Not only was the show free to attend, but the actors and stage crew — who are all local high school students — also received a small stipend. Fifteen teen actors participated, along with two members of the stage crew.
“It’s the only show that we pay the actors for here. And the reason we’re able to do that is from our sponsors,” said Burger.
Sponsors for the program include Crater Lake Zipline, The Reser Foundation, the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation, the Oregon Arts Commission, the West Family Foundation and the US Bank Foundation.
“It’s my first time doing this type of thing, but honestly, if I could do it next year I would definitely do it again,” said Aspen Clarke, who played Princess Margaret.
Clarke is 16 and attends Henley High School. She said this is her first major role in a play, but she wasn’t too nervous.
“It’s more of an adrenaline rush for me,” she said. Clarke said her favorite part of participating is that the cast and crew come from many different schools in the area.
“You just get to meet a lot of cool people,” she said.
Shelby Huggins, who played one-eyed Wilma, also said she enjoyed the experience.
“I think my favorite thing is the humor of the play,” Huggins said. She is also 16 and attends Klamath Union High School.
“It’s definitely one of the best ones I’ve been in, just because of the environment and the way that we work together,” she said.
“This is by far my favorite [play] because of who we’re working with,” said Logan Patzke, who played King William the chicken. He is 17 and attends Henley High School.
“Every year we rehearse October through January, and then do one day of performance for the schools and then we open to the public,” Burger explained.
Sadly, the planned performance in front of hundreds of school kids was canceled due to weather. There were still two community performances, though, one Friday evening and one in the afternoon on Saturday.
“Typically, we’ll have kids come and they’ll watch the show as a field trip from their school. Unfortunately, that got canceled because of the snow day yesterday,” Burger said on Friday.