What began as something for college students to do on a holiday weekend has expanded into a massive annual public extravaganza, when Oregon Tech welcomes everyone to 2020 TechCon in Klamath Falls, Jan. 18-19.
The event is a two-day, all-day Comic Con-style event inside the OIT College Union on the Klamath Falls campus, offering a variety of games and entertainment for the young and young-at-heart. Similar to other regional Comic Con events, it is a combination of vendors, games and activities for whomever wants to participate.
Once again being offered this year is a massive retro video games interactive museum from the earliest days of Pong to present day, over 60 different gaming consoles covering the mainstream to obscure. Each system will be set up chronologically so visitors can veritably play through the entire history of video games.
OIT students will host LAN parties of popular multiplayer games, and various gaming tournaments will be held throughout both days. The free-play LAN tournament area will be overseen by the Oregon Tech Gaming Society, providing chances for people to compete in popular games like Overwatch, League of Legends, Rainbow 6 and Super Smash Bros. For those who prefer physical games, the popular OIT Casino Night will return with games like poker, roulette and blackjack overseen by student members of OIT Housing and Residence Life. A separate area will also include a wide assortment of board games, from beginners to advanced, welcoming all ages to play to their heart’s content.
After the success of last year’s additions, once again an art exhibit will present hand-drawn and computer-generated works created by OIT students. There will also be bingo and trivia contests, and people are encouraged to dress their best for a cosplay contest offering prizes for best costume.
The event also welcomes vendors offering wares typical of a Comic Con event: comics, books, movies, video games, board games, toys and more.
In its first two years, TechCon was reserved solely for current OIT students as a way to pass the time during a three-day weekend. For the past three years it has become a well-attended public event, with something to entertain from very young to old.
TechCon is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days. Last year, organizers noted the event drew visitors from as far away as Medford in past years, and they hope this year to see Lake and Modoc county visitors as well.
Free snacks and drinks will be available throughout both days, and several eateries located within the College Union will also be open.
Oregon Tech is at 3201 Campus Drive. TechCon is free to attend.