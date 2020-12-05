This year teaching through CDL: comprehensive distance learning’s platform Canvas and KFCS’s brief time of having elementary students on site, Kayla McPherson and the other elementary music teachers created an individual music kit for every elementary student.
This program enabled students to safely engage in learning and playing music. Each kit included large and small rhythm sticks, a sealed egg shaker filled with beads, a tulle scarf, and scrapers made out of pool noodles. For Mills Elementary it meant creating at least 315 kits, which is the school where McPherson primarily teaches.
Not knowing how long students would be learning primarily online at home, McPherson wanted to get instruments into her students hands. Through “Donor’s Choose Donations” generous individuals living around the United States gave over $1,000 that supported KFCS fourth and fifth grade music program at Mills.
“People were so generous and through their donations I was able to purchase for fifth graders, 20 soprano ukuleles and for fourth graders, 85 soprano recorders, I’m so grateful,” said McPherson.
The fifth graders with a ukulele at home can participate in a ukulele elective option on their canvas course. Having 85 soprano recorders, gives each fourth grader one to take home.
“I would love to be able to supply each fourth and fifth grader a ukulele to take home, this would require purchasing at least 40 more ukuleles,” added McPherson. “Ukuleles are a great safe instrument to play right now whether students are at home, in CDL or in the classrooms.”
To participate and purchase or donate to the Uke Play Me! Project, The Music Store on Main Street will purchase a Panda soprano ukulele at a discounted price for the project, or contact McPherson at Mills elementary school at 541-883-4754 or McPherson@kfalls.k12.or.us.