Tater Patch Quilts in Merrill is more than just a quilt shop. It’s a group of women supporting one another through what Robin King, one of the store owners, calls “therapeutic crafting.”
King opened the shop 25 years ago with her friend Diane McKoen after a conversation over coffee where they discussed what their communities were lacking.
The store has become more than a place to buy fabric. It is a center of community for women from all over the Klamath Basin.
“For women, quilting gives them something tangible to show for their effort, and it is something sentimental they can give to family and friends. Something that will last,” King said.
The shop’s location along Highway 39 in Merrill makes it an easy stop for travelers.
“I guess you’d call it a destination quilt shop,” King said.
She said the businesses receive visitors year round who pop in to buy fabric and other quilting supplies from the shop. They are drawn to the more than 4,000 bolts of fabric, as well as the experienced quilters who are always prepared to give advice.
“We have a really eclectic selection,” King said. “Some quilt stores are very genre specific, but we like it all. Some people will come in and say ‘Wow you have something for everybody,’ and that’s really what we’ve tried to do.”
You don’t have to be an expert quilter to shop at Tater Patch. King and McKoen facilitate classes that teach different quilting styles that can push experience quilters and excite newbies.
“I don’t think we come across like we know it all,” King said, “And this is something we say in workshop all the time: We don’t do brain surgery here nobody’s life depends on what we do,” she said.
“We bring in some big name, international quilting teachers,” McKoen said.
The two stay up-to-date on current quilting techniques and practices by attending an annual quilt market in Portland.
Quilting started out as a hobby for both women, and since establishing their store, their number of unfinished sewing projects has grown.
“Only thing that's bad about a quilt store is there's not enough time to sew,” King said. “Some of us think nothing about taking 5-6 months to finish projects.”
This seems like a common problem for all quilters, whether they own a store or not. To help, Robin and King started the “Get ‘er Done” club. At this once-a-month event, members of the club hold each other accountable for finishing their quilting projects.
There are many similar clubs on the Tater Patch Quilts calendar, doubling the storefront as a community workshop where women hunker down to do work and swap sewing secrets.
Most of the people attending the class are close to retirement, McKoen said, but it is catching on among a younger crowd.
Quilting workshops were on hold during the pandemic, but “things are starting to pick back up,”
Before the pandemic, their Saturday sampling event drew a large crowd.
“We push all these displays back and apart and we set up enough chairs for 100 women to sit in here,” McKoen said gesturing to the shop, which is spacious when not filled with fabric and quilts.
“We have groups that have been meeting for 14-15 years,” McKoen said.
Betty Holmes is one quilter who has been attending classes since they were offered at the shop, “I had never quilted before, never even thought about it,” she said.
After attending classes for over 20 years, Holmes has made over 100 quilts, “some are small, some are bigger, and the not so perfect ones are for the dogs,” she said.
Holmes said she has found “the best support group you can imagine,” at Tater Patch Quilts. “Everyone around the table has a story and they open up. They all have grief, love, and there’s a lot of strength in those women,” she said.
“I think people are really seeking connection, especially now. It is really important to look at opportunities to connect with one another and not feel so adrift by yourself,” King said.
The co-owners teach a collage quilting class to a class of six. As they cut and pasted pieces of fabric into patterns that would later be stitched, King and McKoen circled the room and whimsically spouted pieces of advice and encouragement to the women.
“You know, I think everybody needs a creative outlet, it makes you healthier… it’s all that you need to feed your soul,” King said at the end of class.