CHRISTMAS VALLEY — For over 25 years a group of licensed pyrotechnics and fireworks enthusiasts known collectively as the Christmas Valley Pyrotechnics have grown a reputation for exquisite fireworks shows in Lake County on the Fourth of July, but rising costs have the annual events under threat.
Coordinated entirely by volunteers under a nonprofit known as the North Lake Community Fireworks Fund, the shows are conducted from a small island in the middle of man-made Baert Lake, bordering Christmas Valley Golf Course in northern Lake County. Though small in population, the fireworks shows are consistently huge, a well-known Lake County commodity routinely drawing more than just locals to the Christmas Valley community.
In 2020, however, the annual fireworks show may be a bit more subdued than usual, unless $10,000 can be raised by January. While several fundraisers are coordinated throughout the year for the annual fireworks shows, recent tariffs and global economic changes have increased the cost of fireworks through the Canby-based distributor utilized by the Christmas Valley Pyrotechnics.
According to Carrie Mace, one of seven volunteers behind the Christmas Valley Pyrotechnics, a $10,000 contract with the vendor must be secured by Jan. 1 in order to keep the fireworks displays on par with expectations. The group includes two licensed pyrotechnics, and two others who are working toward becoming licensed.
“In order to keep our show where it has been in the past, if we don’t reach our funding goal we will have a smaller show – but there will be a fireworks show,” said Mace. “We have to have a contract for $10,000 to keep the show where it’s been, and the deadline for that is January.”
To raise the necessary funds, charitable monetary donations are being sought. As a nonprofit organization, all donations are tax-deductible.
Christmas Valley Pyrotechnics members are collecting donations directly at their businesses. Donations can be made in Christmas Valley at the office of Patty Effingham, Christmas Valley Market, Robin’s Equipment, Point S Tires, and the Water Department.