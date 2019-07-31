Editor’s Note: This is Part Two of a three-part series of local reporter Lee Jullerat’s recent travels through Russia.
Twenty hours from Irkutsk on the Trans-Siberian Railway, our group of 10 arrived in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk. A city tour took us to a ski-snowboard area, the more upscale Bobrovy Log Ski Resort. Another slow chairlift took us to a scenic overlook of Stolby National Park, with tantalizing views of the park that we planned to visit the next day.
But even more tantalizing was the prospect of eating hot and cold smoked fish that Liana Venzke and some of Alden Glidden’s family bought at a fish market on the way to Bobrovy. Sure enough, in the days that followed, it was greedily devoured.
On the overnight trip to Krasnoyarsk, repeating something I’ve done on previous travels, I stepped fully clothed into the hotel room shower, where I washed shirts, socks, underwear, pants and other dirty clothes before scrubbing myself. A day later I was dirtying them again on a hike at Stolby, a land of wonderfully weird volcanic features. An easy walk in the woods past the Grandma and Grandson rocks led to the Grandfather Rock, where we climbed its shoulder before continuing on to Feather Rocks.
Lunch, literature
Back in Krasnoyarsk, three of us savored what I regard as the best meal of the trip, a Dragon Salad featuring scrumptious eel mixed with cucumbers, radishes, salad greens and Asian noodles. A tasty after-lunch tour of the Literature Museum featured the life and works of authors who wrote about Siberian life, including Viktor Astafiev — also spelled Astafev — who wrote more than 300 — Yes, 300! — novels.
The rhythmic, gently jittering train rocked me to sleep on the overnight train to Novosibirsk, where it was another day of touring, including the obligatory Lenin statue, this time shown waving his hands and wearing a flapping coat. (In Krasnoyarsk, Lenin extended a welcoming hand.) Far more delightful was the humorous Monument to the First Traffic Light, with a man staring bewilderingly at the city’s reputed first traffic light.
That night in our train cabin we demolished the smoked fish. And, during a 20-minute train stop at who-knows-where, while standing outside, a man looked me over and asked, “En-glish?” Then, “Trump?,” indicating I should answer with an up or down thumb. Back on board, where we met again, he asked, “Drink?” as he imitated downing a shot of vodka.
Military might
Our two-day stay in Yekaterinburg began with a drive to the impressive Military Museum in nearby Verkhnyaya Pyshma. Outside are acres of tanks, anti-aircraft guns, rocket launchers, helicopters, airplanes and steam locomotives from Russia’s many wars. Inside a three-story building were more of the same, plus classic retro cars, motorcycles, bicycles.
The next day’s city tour began at the Temple of Blood, the Byzantine-style Church Upon Blood where the last Russian Emperor, Tsar Nicholas II, his wife and children were executed by Bolsheviks in July 1918. During the Soviet era it was a museum of atheism until 1977. The murder theme continued with a drive to Gania Yama, a pilgrimage site where Nicholas II and his family are remembered and glorified. Its seven temples represent the seven murdered members of the royal family. A side trip took us to where the family’s remains were hidden and buried.
More uplifting was a site at the border of Asia and Europe, with the inevitable photos of us standing with a foot in each continent. Unfortunately, and unknowingly, we broke tradition by not providing an addition to a nearby fence with a wall of empty champagne bottles. Next time.
First president
Back in Yekateringburg we toured the Boris Yeltsin Presidential Center. It’s main feature is an museum with interactive exhibits features highlights Yeltsin, who became the first president of the Russian Federation, serving during the tumultuous years from 1991 to 1999.
That evening we back on board for an all-night, all-day train ride across the Ural Mountains to Vologda. Along the way was a 15-minute stop in Kirov, the home of Vladimir Koshcheev, our trip organizer. He stepped off to share hugs with his 86-year-old father, his aunt and his best friend. We re-boarded with bottles of local beer, fresh rolls and sweet breads, cooked mushrooms, black bread and, best of all, two large smoked fish. That afternoon and evening, and over the next few days, we took turns huddling in the cabin shared by Alden, Brent, Cheri and Ryan Glidden, closing the door while drinking beers and gobbling Vladimir’s shared harvest of tasty treats.
Vologda was delightful. The Spaso-Prilutsky Monastery was my favorite of the many churches and monasteries we visited because it didn’t feel like a museum. But better still was the intriguing Museum of Lace, with rooms of delicately exotic and stunning gowns, dresses and shawls. Vologda lace, mostly made with flax, is world famous and based on the display, deservedly so.
‘Little Lenin’
A walk through a town park was another surprise. Unlike other greater-than-life Lenin statues, Vologda’s is life-sized, about 5-foot-8. Because it stands on high pedestal, it seems even smaller, which is why locals dubbed it “Little Lenin.”
Light rain greeted us at the Vologda State Historical-Architectural and Art Museum in Semyenkovo, a village of old-time wooden houses, barns, a school, bathhouse and chapel, 19th and early 20th Century buildings imported from around the region. The old buildings were intriguing, especially a hunter’s cabin, along with others that provided a glimpse of lifestyles in long ago Russian villages. At one building, a docent yakked non-stop, interrupting our guide before she could translate what was being said. She eventually was joined by her accordion-playing husband, who squeezed out music while group members did what I describe as a flirtation dance.
There was more dancing to come. We were on our way to St. Petersburg, a city of waterways, magnificent art, dazzling gardens fit for Russian emperors and, most stunning, a night at the Marlinsky Theatre.
See Part Three in Thursday’s H&N.