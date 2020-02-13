Talent resident Jesse Smith showed off his photography talent by winning the top prize in the third Annual Crater Lake Country photo contest, sponsored by Crater Lake Country.com, according to a news release.
Smith received $150 in vacation cash. A Talent-based accountant, Jesse Smith was born in Mt. Shasta City and grew up in Southern Oregon with a close relationship with the area’s natural environment.
“I have always been drawn to the outdoors,” said Smith. “From camping as a kid, to living out on a local golf course in the summers.”
Although Smith has had an appreciation for the area, it wasn’t until a few years ago that he took the path of capturing it and sharing it with the world through photography. Smith and his wife, Andrea, have two children, Kai and Orion, and he is a Board member of Ashland Little League. In addition to photography, he enjoys sports and card games in his spare time.
Crater Lake Country, a destination marketing organization (DMO), promotes businesses that surround Crater Lake via a popular destination website and annual marketing campaign. Since its launch in 2013, 32 million people have been exposed to Crater Lake Country marketing and 465,000 people have visited the website to plan a trip.
Crater Lake Country has launched its fourth annual Photo Contest. To enter visit www.craterlakecountry.com.