Klamath County School District students spent time this week giving back to their schools and communities. The service projects touched nearly every area of the county, including Gilchrist, Malin, Merrill, Klamath Falls, Chiloquin, Keno and Bonanza.
Every October, KCSD students and staff get together to give back to their schools and the communities that support them. The district has been participating in the annual Give Back Day event, which often stretches over three days, for several years.
Ferguson, Mazama and Henley students walked the length of the OC&E Trail, picking up trash and cleaning Wiard Park. Lost River Junior-Senior High School students wrapped more than 1,800 potatoes, and cleaned Malin Park and the city of Merrill to ready the communities for the annual Klamath Basin Potato Festival this weekend, and the school’s football players visited Merrill classrooms to read to and talk with students, and other students assisted with projects at Malin Elementary School.
In Bonanza, high school students helped put protective wire on 60 Swedish aspen trees planted along the border of the town of Bonanza’s sewer expansion project. Meanwhile, elementary students cleaned the school’s flowerbeds and grounds.
Many KCSD elementary school students, including Shasta, scoured their campuses and the streets in the school neighborhoods, picking up trash. Gilchrist students cleaned up around their campus, along community’s bike path and around the school-based health center.
In Chiloquin, elementary students personally delivered thank-you letters to community businesses, leaders and organizations and high school students started the process of establishing a Needs Closet at their school.
Other projects included:
n Bonanza Elementary hosted a food drive that will be donated back to Bonanza Cares, which helps needy people in the community
n Henley High School students cleaned their campus and did service projects throughout the Henley Complex.
n Henley Elementary students conducted a coin drive for the Klamath Humane Society.
n Ferguson students assisted at the Hope Center and the Baptist Church.
n Peterson Elementary students paid $1 to wear a hat on Tuesday to raise money to for the Assistance League of the Klamath Basin, which operates Operation School Bell, a program that provides new clothing to students in need.