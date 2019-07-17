A “Live Bat Chat,” at Lava Beds National Monument will offer a close-up encounter with these fascinating creatures of the night at 9 p.m. Friday, July 19 at the Campground Amphitheater, according to a news release.
Park rangers will kick off the evening with a brief talk discussing the importance of bats to agriculture, their unique biological traits, and the methods used to monitor population trends. A live bat trapping and observation session will follow, allowing park visitors to meet the bats in our neighborhood. If the research team gets lucky at the nets, participants will have the opportunity to observe several bat species as measured and safely released. In addition, park rangers will share acoustic monitoring equipment that analyzes bat vocalizations in real-time, letting visitors see and hear the echolocation calls of wild bats as they fly past, and recognize the species.
Visitors are advised to bring water, a flashlight or headlamp (one that includes a red light setting is best), and a camp chair, if desired. Plan to stay from 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 hours for the best chance of seeing wild bats.
For more information, call the park at 530-667-8100. To learn more about Lava Beds National Monument, visit www.nps.gov/whis, or stop by the visitor center.