The Sycan River Fire continues to burn primarily on national forest land in Klamath County, approximately 20 miles north of Beatty.
As of Monday afternoon, officials estimated the fire to be approximately 650 acres with no containment. Its cause is under investigation.
Roughly five acres of private wildlands are in the fire area, with the remaining lands on the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
Firefighters made sold progress overnight into Monday, with an estimated 80 percent of the fire lined and successful burnout operations. On Monday, firefighters focused on the southern end of the fire to strengthen protection for nearby private lands.
A local Type 3 Incident Management Team took over management of the fire Monday morning.
As of press time, Forest Road 27 is closed between Forest Roads 30 and 46. Drivers in the area should also watch for increased fire traffic.
The Sycan River Fire is burning approximately 10 miles northeast of the area burned by the Ponina Fire last month.