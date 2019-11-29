Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
A deliciously extravagant interior of a beautiful gingerbread house by Joni Hansen earned first place in the adult category of the 2018 Snowflake Festival gingerbread house competition. Entries for the 2019 competition are being accepted Sunday, Dec. 1 and Monday, Dec. 2.

 H&N file photo

Entries for the 2019 Snowflake Festival Gingerbread House competition, hosted by the Klamath Basin Home Builders Association are being accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 at the KBHBA office at 205 Riverside Drive, Ste. G, according to a news release. 

A private judging session will be conducted the evening of Monday, Dec. 2, with winners announced later.

Want to see the winning works of edible construction? A "tour" of the gingerbread homes will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 through 6, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 through 8.

All entries must be completely edible. Paper, plastic, glass, toothpicks, lollipop sticks, etc. are not acceptable as part of the structure or scene. Builders must provide a list of all materials used in the house/scene. Gingerbread must be homemade (no pre-baked, pre-packaged or kit materials allowed). Construction using graham crackers, pretzels, cereal, or other edible materials is also allowed.

All structures must be built on a sturdy platform such as a cutting board, plywood or heavy cardboard. All structures must be built on one platform not to exceed 18- by 24-inches. Larger platform space can be approved in advance with the KBHBA for family and organization categories.

Competition categories include: preschool/kindergarten (age 5 years and under); elementary grades (1st, 2nd and 3rd); intermediate grades (4th, 5th and 6th); junior grades (7th, 8th and 9th); senior grades (10th, 11th and 12th); adults (18 years and older); family — two or more related persons; organizations — scout troops, other group projects.

First place for each category will receive a ribbon, cash and bowling passes for all entrants at the Epicenter.

Following the competition and viewings, entries may be picked up from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. All entries must be picked up by 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.

For more information, call KBHBA at 541-884-8570.

