Entries for the 2019 Snowflake Festival Gingerbread House competition, hosted by the Klamath Basin Home Builders Association are being accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2 at the KBHBA office at 205 Riverside Drive, Ste. G, according to a news release.
A private judging session will be conducted the evening of Monday, Dec. 2, with winners announced later.
Want to see the winning works of edible construction? A "tour" of the gingerbread homes will be offered from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 through 6, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 through 8.
All entries must be completely edible. Paper, plastic, glass, toothpicks, lollipop sticks, etc. are not acceptable as part of the structure or scene. Builders must provide a list of all materials used in the house/scene. Gingerbread must be homemade (no pre-baked, pre-packaged or kit materials allowed). Construction using graham crackers, pretzels, cereal, or other edible materials is also allowed.
All structures must be built on a sturdy platform such as a cutting board, plywood or heavy cardboard. All structures must be built on one platform not to exceed 18- by 24-inches. Larger platform space can be approved in advance with the KBHBA for family and organization categories.
Competition categories include: preschool/kindergarten (age 5 years and under); elementary grades (1st, 2nd and 3rd); intermediate grades (4th, 5th and 6th); junior grades (7th, 8th and 9th); senior grades (10th, 11th and 12th); adults (18 years and older); family — two or more related persons; organizations — scout troops, other group projects.
First place for each category will receive a ribbon, cash and bowling passes for all entrants at the Epicenter.
Following the competition and viewings, entries may be picked up from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9. All entries must be picked up by 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
For more information, call KBHBA at 541-884-8570.